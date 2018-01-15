NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Beulah Koale’s Role Breakout Performance of ‘17
Beulah Koale’s Role Breakout Performance of ‘17
New Zealand actor Beulah Koale’s role in the 2017 film Thank You For Your Service has been deemed a “breakout” performance of the year by industry publication Variety.

“As more people discover this quiet gem in years to come, they will point to it as a major milestone for Koale, who is heartbreaking as an American-Samoan soldier who suffers from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury following a tour in Iraq. In his American film debut, the [Aucklander] shows us we can expect great things ahead,” Jenelle Riley writes for Variety.

In 2010, Koale starred in the award-winning short film Manurewa, which screened at both the Melbourne and Berlin film festivals. It won the Crystal Bear for best short in the youth section in Berlin.

Koale, who was born in 1992, was raised in Otara.

Original article by Jenelle Riley, Variety, January 11, 2018.

