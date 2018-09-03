The Best NZ–Made Beauty Products

“This weekend, Georgia Cherrie and Paris Mitchell Temple, the designers behind the three-year-old Auckland-based label Paris Georgia, rang in New Zealand Fashion Week with a festive lunch for their see-now-buy-now Fall 2018 collection.” The two designers spoke to Vogue about their skincare favourites and New Zealand made beauty products.

“There are so many incredible New Zealand organic skin-care brands that we love to support,” said Temple.

Maryse’s Bio-Boost Serum product is Temple’s “absolute favorite,” while Cherrie loves the brand’s Treatment Balm.

Both designers like Sans [Ceuticals] with Temple endorsing their Nourishing Hair Hydratant Ultra+ that “truly looks after [her] curls” and Cherrie recommending their Volumising Hair Wash that makes her “fine hair feel thick and healthy.”

Temple and Cherrie said they drink Storm & India tea in the office almost every day.

“This family-owned business, run by two daughters and their mother, makes ‘tea like you’ve never tried before,’” Temple said.

“We love their detox blends, especially the Morning Detox Tea—it’s so soothing and balancing, and it’s become such an important part of our morning ritual.”

Cherrie and Temple also recommend, Syrene’s Aqua Hydrating Masque, Monalinda Serum, Girl Undiscovered Soaked in Sunshine Body Oil, Trilogy’s Certified Organic Rosehip Oil and Ecoya Lotus Flower Hand and Body Wash.

To read more please click here.

Article Source: Vogue, Zoe Ruffner, August 28, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – Storm & India