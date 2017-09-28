Bespoke Jeweller Jessica McCormack’s Lucky Charms

London-based designer, New Zealand-born Jessica McCormack’s new collection of everyday diamonds was inspired by ancient Chinese fortune-telling sticks.

McCormack has a way with diamonds, Rachel Garrahan writes for the Robb Report. Her luxurious yet wearable designs are beloved by women around the world, and her new Chi Chi collection adds a dose of yellow gold to equally elegant effect.

A mix of brilliant-, pear-, and oval-cut diamonds set in blackened gold are punctuated by solid sticks of yellow or rose gold that are hinged for maximum fluidity and comfort. Pieces range from a discreetly luxurious ring to an all-eyes-on-you four-row necklace that sits perfectly round the neck and dips seductively into the décolletage.

“Chi Chi was a collection designed to be the everyday jewellery uniform, pieces that you can feel comfortable in from day to night and make the wearer feel relaxed but incredibly elegant,” McCormack says.

And just like the sticks that inspired the collection, each piece has a number on the reverse that refers to a specific fortune. Imbued with McCormack’s signature classic-with-a-twist finish, these pieces are bound to bring the wearer good luck.

McCormack was raised in Christchurch. She served a one-year internship at Sotheby’s jewellery department in London.

McCormack’s business partners are Michael Rosenfeld, a diamantaire and art collector who sources diamonds and gems for her designs, and Rachel Slack, a businesswoman and a member of the Oppenheimer family, which until recently was the owner of De Beers.

Original article by Rachel Garrahan, Robb Report, September 18, 2017.