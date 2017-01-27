Baker Dean Brettschneider’s Hands-On Approach

Dean Brettschneider, the New Zealand-born self-styled “Global Baker” who recently opened Baker & Cook and Plank Sourdough Pizza in Manila, shared a few tips with the Manila Bulletin which may convince people that baking doesn’t have to be complicated.

While a mixer is an indispensable machine for bakers, nothing beats using your bare hands, according to Brettschneider.

“We’re not afraid to use our hands,” Brettschneider said as he casually demonstrated mixing butter and egg in flour, unmindful of the mixture sticking in between fingers.

He also recommends ditching the rolling pin. Instead, knead the dough and hand-stretch it. How the bread will taste and look will also depend whether one did the dough justice.

Brettschneider said: “[Giving] the right amount of water and the right amount of time in the refrigerator produces a beautiful loaf.”

Brettschneider ensures his staff imbibes the motto: “Passion is our main ingredient.”

“We want our people to think, use their hearts, [and] to really care about what they’re doing.”

According to his website, Brettschneider apprenticed at the award-winning Rangiora Bakery in North Canterbury, and won the New Zealand Apprentice of the Year award while working there in 1988.

Brettschneider is the author of 12 cookbooks.

Original article by Charmaine Tadalan, Manila Bulletin, January 17, 2017.