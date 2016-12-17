Auckland’s Finest Weekend Walks

Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.4 million. “If the cityscape is boring you,” check out some of Auckland’s most beautiful weekend walks, as outlined in an article in Travelers Today.

Enjoy scenic vistas as you hike through the Waitakere Ranges on the 1.5 km long Cascade Falls Loop Track. Take the ferry from Auckland City to Rangitoto Island and hike to the Island’s Summit to be rewarded with “a 360 view across the Hauraki Gulf, Waitakere Ranges in the west and Hunua Ranges in the east.” The Mokoroa Stream Track is located between Muriwai and Waitakere on the west coast of Auckland and is “a two-hour loop walk coming off the Goldie Bush Walkway called the Mokoroa Stream Track”, as reported in the article. “See the impressive waterfalls at the Nihotupu Dam when hiking the 2.6km Upper Nihotupu Walk. You can walk from coast to coast in Auckland, too. This 16km walkway can be accessed from the Waitemata Harbour and is a great way to get to know the city better.

