Aucklanders Share SH1 with Family of Ducks

As a species, humans rarely take the time to exude kindness to each other, let alone our fellow inhabitants of this Earth. But motorists in Auckland recently provided a high-minded example of how to treat our mallard brethren with respect, ensuring their dignity and webbed-feet remain intact. Sam Blum of men’s digital lifestyle brand Thrillist reports.

During a recent morning commute drivers southbound on State Highway 1 took the time to stop for a family ducks.

This apparently happened at 7:45am on a Thursday morning. Shockingly, Auckland motorists are all alert and adept at the early hours, and allow the ducks – led by their mother – to traverse the entire three-lane highway unscathed, Blum writes.

Members of the public took to Twitter to congratulate their species for its act of selflessness and humanitarianism.

Go Team Human, looking out for cute ducks and their offspring since the invention of motor vehicles.

Original article by Sam Blum, Thrillist, August 24, 2018.