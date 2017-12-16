Auckland Startup Fergus Raises $3.5 Million

Auckland-born job management software start-up Fergus has raised $3.5 million in funding from Australian fund Microequities Venture Capital Fund, a joint venture between Microequities Asset Management and Equity Venture Partners,” as reported in an article on Startup Daily.

The platform for tradesmen helps “users with functions such as quoting, scheduling, timesheets, invoicing, and GPS workforce tracking”. It was founded by tradesman Dan Pollard in 2011, “who needed a software solution to manage his own plumbing business.”

“Pollard saw the opportunity for it to scale after implementing Fergus helped his own business grow from a four-vehicle to a 15-vehicle operation by alleviating the admin burden,” as reported in the article.

“After I saw the success it brought to my business I realised I had tapped into something special and had to roll Fergus out further,” he said.

“The funding will go towards further growing Fergus across Australia and international expansion. As part of the raise, Howard Leibman of the Microequities Venture Capital Fund will join the startup’s board of directors,” reports the article.

“Fergus is becoming increasingly embedded in the Australian trades and services sector and is enjoying early traction in key international markets. Funds raised in this round will allow Fergus to appropriately resource its sales and marketing capabilities, and to ultimately replicate the success achieved in New Zealand, in Australia and beyond,” said Leibman.

Pollard added, “The investors supporting this round are bringing decades of experience in helping technology companies scale. Having such a strong sign of support gives our team real confidence about the path we’re taking.”

