Athletics Role for Rowing Ireland’s Hamish Adams

Athletics Ireland has announced the appointment of New Zealander Hamish Adams as its new chief executive officer.

Adams, who for the past five years has been Rowing Ireland CEO, will vacate that role and take over as chief executive of Athletics Ireland in May.

“I feel very privileged to take up the role of chief executive of Athletics Ireland,” Adams said.

“Ireland has a proud history and tradition in athletics and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth at the commencement of my role,” he said.

“High Performance and coaching as well as the national health agenda to increase physical activity levels are areas I am especially passionate about and I plan to contribute significantly in these areas with the Athletics Ireland team.”

Adams, who will take over two years ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, has been living and working in Ireland for the past 18 years. He was previously involved with the Irish Rugby Union Players Association prior to taking up the post with Rowing Ireland.

Commenting on the new appointment, Athletics Ireland president Georgina Drumm said: “The board is delighted to welcome Hamish as the new CEO of Athletics Ireland.

“We were overwhelmed with the interest in the role which gave a positive reflection on how our sport is viewed. We are pleased to have someone of Hamish’s calibre and experience to be joining our team.”

Original article by Ian O’Riordan, The Irish Times, February 6, 2018.

Photo by Murray Wilson.