NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Army Food Turned Into Stunning Fine Dining Dishes in Captivating Photo Series
Army Food Turned Into Stunning Fine Dining Dishes in Captivating Photo Series
View article source

Army Food Turned Into Stunning Fine Dining Dishes in Captivating Photo Series

Military MREs – Meals Ready-to-Eat – from the US, China, Russia and France were transformed into stunning fine dining dishes in photo series From MRE To Michelin. The series “was created by food photographer Henry Hargreaves, videographer Jimmy Pham, and chef Chuck George, writes Imogen Blake in an article for the Daily Mail.

The food was “photographed first in the unappetising army ration pouches and then elegantly arranged on plates”. Meals included “noodles with tuna, pork brain with red sauce, and an energy bar with lemonade ‘crackle’.”

“Military meals are not something that ends up in the public eye,” said Hargreaves, who is originally from New Zealand.

“We wanted to reveal some of this, and compare how various armies feed their troops. There are many metaphors in food and how the way you people them reflects the way you feel about them.”

“As well as simply showcasing the meals that servicemen and women have to eat in the line of duty, the group wanted their series to poke fun at the seriousness of the food world, which they said can appear very trivial compared to the realities of war,” as reported in the article.

The inspiration for the series came from Chuck, the son of a US serviceman.

Hargreaves has shot a “number of food-based projects in the past – including the last meals of prisoners on Death Row, and meals that have been eaten by James Bond in various books.”

Article Source: Daily Mail, Imogen Blake, April 25, 2017
Image Source: Twitter – Archipanic

Tags: Chuck George  Daily Mail  From MRE To Michelin  Henry Hargreaves  Jimmy Pham  Military MREs  

Show Comments

More from Style
It’s the Little Things in Life Says Emilia Wickstead

Fashion

It’s the Little Things in Life Says Emilia Wickstead

“It would be impossible to write about my childhood without mentioning the two amazing women in my life who raised me: my mother and my grandmother,” New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead…

Coffee Chain Mojo to Open First US Shop in Chicago
Guy Stanaway Chef in Charge at Doot Doot Doot
Americans Prefer Pricier NZ Wines to Australian
Karen Walker Launches Made Up Eyewear

Other Stories