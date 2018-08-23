Anna Hansen’s Modern Pantry Celebrates a Decade

To celebrate its tenth birthday this month, New Zealand-raised Anna Hansen’s much-loved London institution, The Modern Pantry, collaborated with chef friends to create a special limited edition menu that runs until 9 September. Forbes reports on the celebrations.

An anniversary afternoon tea and a new range of products have also been launched in The Modern Pantry’s online store and in their shop in Clerkenwell.

Hansen has always been an adventurous chef who has worked with some of the most creative cooks in the industry. She trained as a chef under Margot (also a New Zealander) and Fergus Henderson of St John (described by Anthony Bourdain as “the restaurant of my dreams”.)

She then worked with fellow New Zealander Peter Gordon (the “godfather of fusion cuisine”) for over ten years at various restaurants during which time they opened their award-winning Marylebone restaurant together, The Providores. Hansen also acted as consultant chef to the award-winning Michelin-starred New York restaurant PUBLIC. Her solo venture, The Modern Pantry, has been awarded two AA rosettes and been listed as a ‘Bib Gourmand’ in the Michelin Guide.

At The Modern Pantry, Hansen’s creativity shows in her legendary sugar cured prawn omelette with coriander and with another firm favourite, soft shell crab with Singapore style sauce. She is renowned for her bold and inventive use of ingredients such as urfa chilli, yuzu, wakame, liquorice and kaffir lime.

Hansen was born in Canada.

Original article by Joanne Shurvell, Forbes, August 15, 2018.