NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Andrew Nicholson Wins Badminton Horse Trials
Andrew Nicholson Wins Badminton Horse Trials
View article source

Andrew Nicholson Wins Badminton Horse Trials

“New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson has won the Badminton Horse Trials at the 36th attempt, two years after suffering a serious neck injury,” as reported in an article on BBC.

“It is an unbelievable feeling,” said Nicholson, as reported in Stuff.co.nz.

“To have waited so long, to be so near a few times . . . it is pretty hard but you just have to get over it and move on. I am lucky to be in a position to have that dream and come and put it in place.”

“The 55-year-old Wiltshire-based rider held his nerve in the show-jumping phase on Nereo to edge out Germany’s defending champion Michael Jung.”

According to Radio Sport “it was a fairytale finish with a very dramatic ending this morning which saw four Kiwi combinations in the top six”. Tim Price came in third with Xavier Faer and Mark Todd came in fourth with NZB Campino and sixth with Leonidas II.

Article Source: BBC, May 8, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – #EquineHour

Tags: Andrew Nicholson  Badminton Horse Trials  BBC  Mark Todd  Tim Price  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Bruce McLaren’s Daughter Maintaining the Vision

Motorsports

Bruce McLaren’s Daughter Maintaining the Vision

Amanda McLaren is the only child of New Zealand-born Bruce McLaren, founder of one of the most successful teams in Formula One history. She was just four…

Stand Up Paddler Annabel Anderson Wins Again
Sprint Cyclists Dominate at World Championships
Jossi Wells Is One Heck of a Thrillseeker
David Howman New Athletics Integrity Unit Chair

Other Stories