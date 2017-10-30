Alluring Scenic Spots All Over the Place

“New Zealand’s North Island stands up to its southern sister with its own unique attractions,” Tay Suan Chiang writes for Singapore’s The Business Times.

“For adventure-seekers, the South Island lures with many adrenaline-pumping opportunities to bungee jump or go skydiving. For landscape-worshippers, the South Island’s fjords offer the kind of jaw-dropping scenery to lure even the most jaded Instagrammer.

“That said, the North Island has its own trump cards too: The island has a greater Maori presence and boasts quiet scenic spots for those who want to be one with nature. And if ‘walking on an active volcano’ is on your bucket list, you’re in the right place, thanks to White Island.

“Most of the volcano sits under the sea, with only its peak visible. The only human visitors to the island are researchers and tourists. The rest are Australasian gannets, a species of birds that live on the island, and the occasional seal. To get to the island, take a boat. But if travelling by helicopter is an option, there is no better experience than landing right on the peak, with direct access to the crater complex.

“The landscape is raw, and streaked with yellow and orange hues from the sulphur. There are bubbling pits of mud, hot volcanic streams, and a lake of steaming acid.

“The towns of Rotorua and Taupo are popular destinations for outdoor activities such as trout-fishing and trekking.

“Just outside of Rotorua lies Lake Tarawera, one of the country’s largest lakes. There are different treks to go on, including the Tarawera Trails, a 15km walk that takes visitors across crystal-clear streams and native New Zealand bush filled with pohutukawa trees and groves of giant mamaku ferns.”

Original article by Tay Suan Chiang, The Business Times, October 21, 2017.