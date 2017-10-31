Allbirds Launches Smallbirds for Kids

Allbirds, Silicon Valley’s favourite wool shoe brand, co-founded by New Zealander Tim Brown, just got a whole lot cuter with a new limited-edition line of toddler and kids shoes called – wait for it – Smallbirds.

Allbirds has been a darling of the startup world, having raked in more than $27 million in investment to scale its growth. Founded in 2015 by Brown, a former soccer player, and American entrepreneur Joey Zwillinger, the company has so far only produced two styles of shoe, a sneaker and a flat, both for $95. The shoes, which are made from superfine merino wool, are soft, moisture wicking, temperature regulating, and odour-minimising. They can also be worn sock-free.

All of these features make them perfect for toddlers and kids. The stretchy nature of the material means that they can accommodate growing feet, the wool is good for sensitive young skin, and not having to put socks on your two-year-old means saving at least five minutes every morning.

Smallbirds are exact replicas of the adult sneaker, just in teeny form, and come in orange, blue, and grey. Brown explains that customers had been asking for kids shoes for a while. “Plus, the naming options were just too good,” he says.

Original article by Elizabeth Segran, Fast Company, October 24, 2017.