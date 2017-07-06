Aldous Harding Making a Big Name for Herself

A lot of people are starting to talk about New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding. The 26-year-old talked to the San Francisco Chronicle on a stop in Brooklyn, New York on her current tour of the United States promoting her new album, Party.

“With the first album, I didn’t have anything positive to say,” Harding explains. “With this one, I wanted to share the nice feelings I was having. Even the horrible songs, like ‘I’m So Sorry,’ I wanted to remind myself that I had that conversation with myself about my buddy, the booze. I thought it was a nice way to admit that it’s something that will always be around. It comes from a much calmer place, even though I don’t know if people feel that. The content is quite sweet if you listen closely.

“I don’t know that I’m trying to sound like anything in particular. Whether it’s done on purpose or when you’re trying for something or you’re not a particularly good guitar player there’s a nice balance there. Not knowing what you are doing can look quite powerful from the outside. You probably think you’re doing something completely different to how people feel.”

Harding plays at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland on 12 July and at Latitude Festival in Suffolk, UK on 14 and 15 July.

She is from Lyttelton.

Original article by Aidin Vaziri, San Francisco Chronicle, June 21, 2017.

Photo by Tom Jamieson.