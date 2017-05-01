Air NZ Takes Top Spot on Australian Reputation Index

Rugby’s Bledisloe Cup. Cricket’s Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. Now New Zealand has taken the title of Australia’s most reputable company, James Thomson reports for Australian Financial Review. Air New Zealand has grabbed number one spot on the annual Reputation Index produced by research group AMR and the Reputation Institute.

New Zealand’s national carrier, which jumped from its sixth-placed ranking last year, beat out retail giant JB Hi-Fi, car company Toyota and Australia’s flag carrier Qantas for the top spot.

AMR’s managing director Oliver Freedman said it was highly unusual for a “clearly overseas” company to take a spot on a list of most reputable companies.

“While former winner Toyota is an overseas company it has been based in Australia and had manufacturing here,” Freedman said. “But this is a national airline of another country. It’s not even a company that is seen as a global company – it’s a true Kiwi company.”

He put the airline’s strong reputation down to an increased marketing presence in Australia and a strong performance on customer service. The carrier’s irreverent approach to marketing – perhaps best seen through its clever in-flight safety videos featuring hobbits and All Blacks – has also helped.

“They’ve created a sense of who they are, they are not just like any other airline,” Freedman said. “We know that if companies are able to promote a message – for them it’s a bit irreverent and a bit humorous – then it can work.”

Air New Zealand was also named best premium economy class, best airline in the South Pacific and the fifth best in the world, in TripAdvisor’s inaugural Travellers’ Choice awards.

Original article by James Thomson, Australian Financial Review, April 26, 2017