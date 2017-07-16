NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Air New Zealand’s New Safety Video Stars Katie Holmes & Cuba Gooding Jr.
Air New Zealand's New Safety Video Stars Katie Holmes & Cuba Gooding Jr.
“Air New Zealand has ruled the flight safety video game for years, with films starring Hobbits, Richard Simmons, the All Blacks and famous seniors. But the airline just debuted its most surreal creation to date, starring Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr.,” writes Ann-Christine Diaz, for Creativity Online.

The two Hollywood stars play “a pair of gods trying to name the earth’s various land masses — from Cuba to Samoa. But when they happen upon “the most beautiful place” on the planet, they decide to take a closer look. That opens the door to a fantastical journey through New Zealand that weaves the typical fight safety tips into bizarre, visually stunning scenes,” as reported in the article.

“With the help of Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. our latest safety video takes viewers on a journey taking in New Zealand’s stunning beauty, incredible culture, friendly people and amazing flora and fauna, while also sharing the airline’s key safety messages,” explained Jodi Williams, general manager of global brand and content marketing at Air New Zealand, as reported in an article on The Drum.

“New Zealand artist Gin Wigmore’s cover of “My Little Corner of the World,” is the sweet tune that ties it all together.”

