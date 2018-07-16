Air New Zealand Partners With Jetblue

“Air New Zealand and JetBlue venture capital subsidiary JetBlue Technology Ventures have joined forces to help foster emerging technologies in the travel industry.” The two companies “are launching the International Innovation Partnership to seek out companies with innovative travel technologies, partner with them and help implement their ideas.” Steve Creedy reports for Airline Ratings.

“Air New Zealand has a proud history of product innovation and we’re thrilled to be at the center of the immense commercial and customer experience opportunities emerging from the intersection of technology and travel,” said AirNZ chief executive Christopher Luxon.

“We have been growing a terrific ecosystem of global partners as we seek to redefine the future of air travel. Partnering with JetBlue Technology Ventures is an important step in achieving that goal.”

“The companies say they will combine with future partners to build a network aimed at better addressing changes in the travel industry,” reports the article.

Article Source: Airline Ratings, Steve Creedy, July 12, 2018

Image Source: Pixabay