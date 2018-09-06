NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  Air New Zealand Australasia’s Leading Airline
Air New Zealand has been named the Leading Airline in Australasia for the 10th consecutive year at the 25th annual World Travel Awards for the Asia and Australia regions. Sophie Chapman reports for Business Chief. New Zealand’s national carrier was also named the region’s best airline brand.

“This is a huge achievement and I’d like to thank all of our customers as well as those in the industry who voted for Air New Zealand,” said Mike Tod, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Air New Zealand.

“This award is a reflection of the commitment our 12,000 staff around the world put into ensuring we deliver products and services that our nation can be proud of.”

“The Sydney International Airport was also awarded at the ceremony as it was deemed the best airport in Australasia,” as reported in the article.

