Adelaide’s Clement + Herron a New Standout
Adelaide’s Clement + Herron a New Standout

New Zealand-born Sam Ferguson and Nadia Carrington have just opened Clement + Herron in Adelaide, and it is one of Broadsheet’s “best openings of 2018 so far”.

“On a strip better known for its snack bars and roast-chicken and kebab shops, this fresh-faced Findon cafe (in a former sushi shop) stands out. Owners Ferguson and Carrington – who moved to Adelaide via Melbourne – have brought a little minimalism to the neighbourhood,” Tomas Telegramma writes for the Australian city guide.

“Go for the bagels (from The Beigelry) stuffed with barbeque bacon, house-made pastrami or Harris Smokehouse salmon from Hahndorf. Sourdough and some seriously good-looking pies are made in-house.”

In June, Ferguson, a chef, told Broadsheet: “We really just wanted to create a space where we can make the food we love to eat. We’re [also] making steps to reduce our waste, [whether it’s] composting or not using straws with our cold drinks.

“We’re excited to grow and evolve with time.”

Original article by Tomas Telegramma, Broadsheet, June 29, 2018.

