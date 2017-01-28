Abel Tasman Covers Heaven on Earth

Hot showers, meals, beds – and your luggage – await at stops along the scenic 60km Abel Tasman Coast Track, Lisa Jackson writes for a Toronto Star travel piece.

“Seated at the northern tip of the South Island, locals describe this national park as ‘blessed’ for its mild coastal climate, pristine beaches and abundant marine and wildlife,” Jackson writes.

“‘Abel Tasman? Oh lord, you’re in for a treat,’ a New Zealander tells me days before I arrive at the park. ‘It’s heaven on earth.’

“It’s why I’ve flown 14,000km to traverse this magical protected park with Wilsons Abel Tasman, an esteemed company that’s led ‘glam tramps’ in the park for more than 30 years.

“Over several days, we’re hiking and kayaking this coastal trail, linked by rainforest, coves of desolate beach, and the crystal-clear waters of Tasman Bay. Abel Tasman’s ‘scenery porn’ attracts hikers from around the world, and despite the remote and rustic setting, we’re trekking in style.”

Original article by Lisa Jackson, The Star, January 18, 2017.

Photo by Wilsons Abel Tasman.