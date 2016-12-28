A Haven For Thrills

“When you really want to get away from it all, there’s no better place to visit than New Zealand’s North Island,” according to an article in thesundaily.my.

The article recommends starting in Auckland, the North Island’s most populous city, “where you can kick off your holiday with a thrilling base jump off the iconic 192m-high Sky Tower, which offers amazing views of the city and harbour.”

In Hobbiton, two hours away from Auckland “parts of the Lord of the Rings movies were shot. Retrace the steps of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins, through the Hobbit village, the Green Dragon Inn, and Party Tree.”

Visit authentic Maori villages in the Rotorua region and experience local arts, music and culture. “For daredevils, the Skyline Rotorua theme park offers numerous attractions, including the heart-stopping Skyswing, adventurous Luge, and panoramic gondola rides,” as reported in the article.

Head towards Lake Taupo to “see the volcanic peaks of Mount Tongariro and Ngauruhoe, and the snow-capped Ruapehu in the Tongariro National Park.”

“For more natural beauty, head to Waitomo, where you can walk through native forests and limestone landscapes, and marvel at the magnificent Pirpiri cave formations” or head to the Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

“With so much to see and do in New Zealand, visitors are definitely spoilt for choice, as stunning natural landscapes, as well as numerous adrenaline pumping activities, promise to deliver the adventure of a lifetime.”

Article Source: thesundaily.my, December 5, 2016

Image Source: Public Domain Pictures