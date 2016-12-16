“To celebrate 15 years as the real Middle-earth, Tourism New Zealand has come up with a unique way for tourists to explore the country – re-imagining New Zealand experiences through the eyes of Middle-earth’s most loved characters,” as reported in an article in The Canada Free Press.

According to an International Visitor Survey “16 percent of international tourists last year cited The Hobbit Trilogy as the initial reason they considered a trip to New Zealand.”

“Middle-earth travel” engages consumers through a unique quiz designed to discover which character they would be. Consumers are then provided with a character-inspired journey throughout New Zealand with an itinerary on Tourism New Zealand’s website newzealand.com,” according to the article.

For Wizard’s it’s “all about magical experiences”, according to the article. Examples given are stargazing at the Dark Sky Reserve or discovering the underground majesty of the Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

Dwarves “will take a journey that connects to the land and New Zealand’s amazing culture” and for elves “it’s all about the luxury – spas, wine and sailing.”

“Travelling as a Hobbit, you’ll have an itinerary packed with great hospitality, enjoying New Zealand’s best food and wine.”

“New Zealand has such a variety of landscapes from lush green forests, to soaring mountains. The grandeur of these landscapes saw tourists flock to our shores, and made a huge impact on the tourism industry. New Zealand is the perfect Middle-earth and a real place that visitors can experience for years and years to come,” said Peter Jackson.

Article Source: Canada Free Press, December 6, 2016

Image Source: Pixabay