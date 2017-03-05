10 Best Hostels in New Zealand

“New Zealand is an incredible country. One of the most photogenic places I’ve ever been. An extensive collection of excellent hostels means travelling there doesn’t have to be expensive,” writes Geoffrey Morrison in an article for Forbes.

To determine which hostels in New Zealand were the best Morrison contacted two of the biggest hostel review/booking sites – Hostelz and HostelWorld. Here are his recommendations:

The Dwellington, Wellington Jailhouse Accommodation Christchurch Haka Lodge Auckland Bumbles Backpackers Queenstown Anakiwa Lodge Haka Lodge Paihia Haka Lodge Queenstown Lake’s End Lodge, Queenstown (Really Kingston) Oamaru Backpackers Adventure Q2 Hostel, Queenstown Adventure Queenstown Hostel

Article Source: Forbes, Geoffrey Morrison, February 26, 2017

Image Source: Magpixel