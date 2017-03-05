NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  10 Best Hostels in New Zealand
10 Best Hostels in New Zealand
View article source

10 Best Hostels in New Zealand

“New Zealand is an incredible country. One of the most photogenic places I’ve ever been. An extensive collection of excellent hostels means travelling there doesn’t have to be expensive,” writes Geoffrey Morrison in an article for Forbes.

To determine which hostels in New Zealand were the best Morrison contacted two of the biggest hostel review/booking sites – Hostelz and HostelWorld. Here are his recommendations:

  1. The Dwellington, Wellington
  2. Jailhouse Accommodation Christchurch
  3. Haka Lodge Auckland
  4. Bumbles Backpackers Queenstown
  5. Anakiwa Lodge
  6. Haka Lodge Paihia
  7. Haka Lodge Queenstown
  8. Lake’s End Lodge, Queenstown (Really Kingston)
  9. Oamaru Backpackers
  10. Adventure Q2 Hostel, Queenstown
  11. Adventure Queenstown Hostel

Article Source: Forbes, Geoffrey Morrison, February 26, 2017
Image Source: Magpixel

Tags: Adventure Q2 Hostel  Adventure Queenstown Hostel  Anakiwa Lodge  Bumbles Backpackers Queenstown  Forbes  Haka Lodge  hostels  Jailhouse Accommodation Christchurch  Lake's End Lodge  New Zealand  Oamaru Backpackers  The Dwellington  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
New Zealand Number One for ‘Sociability and Being Beautiful’

New Zealand

New Zealand Number One for ‘Sociability and Being Beautiful’

New Zealand is ranked number one for ‘sociability and being beautiful’ in an index published by The Telegraph, which examines what different countries around the world are number one in. “The Legatum…

Living the Fantasy of Gandalf
How to Visit New Zealand’s Favorite National Park
Why Martinborough, New Zealand, Should Be Your Next Wine Destination
New Zealand’s Most Romantic Spots

Other Stories