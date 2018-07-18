NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #323: NZ A Haven of Liberal Politics, Inspirational Arts Producer Sue Paterson, NZ Rules “High Seas of Rugby”, Les Mills Turns 50 + Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit + +

18 July 2018

EDGE #323: NZ A Haven of Liberal Politics, Inspirational Arts Producer Sue Paterson, NZ Rules “High Seas of Rugby”, Les Mills Turns 50 + Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit + +

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

Tangata Whenua
View Story
Politics and Economics | Independent (The)
17 July 2018
New Zealand Is a Haven of Liberal Politics
“Unlike most other countries, New Zealand’s parliament appears to have realised that no one’s going to get anywhere by pretending to agree with, or make bargains with, Donald Trump,” freelance journalist Matteo di Maio writes in an opinion piece published in The Independent.

“It is difficult to…

Story
Politics and Economics | Independent (The)
12 July 2018
NZ Passport Ranked 7th Most Powerful
New Zealand has been placed on rank 7 – tied with the Czech Republic and Malta – in this year’s Henley Passport Index, which ranks “all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access…
Story
Science/Tech | Reuters
12 July 2018
Rocket Lab to Open Second Launch Pad
Silicon Valley-funded space launch company Rocket Lab is planning “to open a second launch site in the United States to complement its remote New Zealand pad.” Charlotte Greenfield reports for Reuters. “Rocket Lab said it was considering four…
Story
Medicine/Health | Eureka Magazine
18 July 2018
First 3D Colour X-Ray Of A Human Using CERN Technology
“A New-Zealand company has scanned a human body using a colour medical scanner based on Medipix3 technology developed at CERN. Father and son scientists Professors Phil…
Story
Rugby | The Roar
16 July 2018
Why New Zealand “Still Rules the High Seas of Rugby”
“The flag which flutters highest on the masthead of world rugby is still all black in colour. It does not have a skull-and-crossbones on it, but when it hoves into view everyone knows its meaning. For an opponent, this…
Story
Business | Australasian Leisure Management
13 July 2018
World’s Largest Group Fitness Provider Turns 50
“Marking half a century in the fitness industry this year, the family behind Les Mills, the world’s largest group fitness provider, have shared their remarkable story of struggle, success and striving for a…
Story
Sport General | New York Post
13 July 2018
Israel Adesanya Might Be the UFC’s Next Superhero
Nigeria-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya “is one of the (Ultimate Fighting Championship’s) UFC’s hottest prospects and has the best nickname ever: he is ‘The Last Stylebender’. It’s a reference to Avatar…
Story
Theatre | Fortune
14 July 2018
Two NZ Comedians Part of Netflix Global Comedy Event Series
Netflix “is launching an international stand-up comedy event series that will feature 47 comedians from 13 regions”. New Zealand comedians Urzila Carlson and Cal Wilson are part of the line-up. Anita Bennett reports…
Story
Writers | The Scotsman
15 July 2018
Ali Smith Marvels at Katherine Mansfield’s Letters
New Zealand novelist Kirsty Gunn was in London recently listening to Scottish author Ali Smith talk about Katherine Mansfield. Gunn’s article about the event appears in The Scotsman. “Smith’s talk, hosted by the Katherine…
Story
Writers | The Washington Post
12 July 2018
Ashleigh Young Turns a Lyrical Eye
“When I uprooted my family from Seattle this year to move to Wellington, I knew little of the foreign, faraway place beyond its reputation for grey days and great coffee,” Maggie Trapp writes for The Washington Post. “My first introduction to the country…
No8 - Recharged
Story
Film & TV | Variety
15 July 2018
Anna Paquin: “You Don’t Do It for Fame, Finance or Glory”
“Sitting down with Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge, Paquin discussed the release of her newest independent movie at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.” Tara Bitran reports for Variety…
Story
Film & TV | Vanity Fair
16 July 2018
Andrew Niccol’s Truman Show 20 Years On
Jim Carrey, Peter Weir, New Zealand-born screenwriter Andrew Niccol, Laura Linney, and Sherry Lansing thought their paranoid dramedy The Truman Show seemed absurd – until life began to imitate art. In the 1990s, as…
Story
Film & TV | Screen Daily
14 July2018
Taika Waititi Reveals Details of ‘Jojo Rabbit’
New Zealand “director Taika Waititi has revealed more details of his upcoming projects Jojo Rabbit and Bubbles.” Orlando Parfitt reports for Screen Daily.“Waititi told Screen at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival that the Fox Searchlight…
Story
Opera | Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald
11 July 2018
Soprano Claire Egan Makes Violetta Her Own
Understudies rarely get the opportunity to have their names in bright lights, but a sequence of mishaps at the UK’s Longborough Festival Opera gave New Zealand-born soprano Claire Egan, 34, a starring role in one of the…
Story
Music | Houston Chronicle
17 July 2018
Ruban Nielson Talks Music & NZ Artists
Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s “lead singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ruban Nielson takes influence from a diverse group of artists ranging from Stevie Wonder to punk act the Buzzcocks to musical iconoclast Frank Zappa,” writes Carlos De Loera in an article…
Story
Music | Lancaster Guardian
16 June 2018
Cellist Yuuki Bouterey-Ishido Exhilarates
“On the last flaming day of June, a packed Lancaster Town Hall stood at the end to acclaim another Haffner Orchestra’s triumphant summer concert. The star of the show was a new up-and-coming young cellist, Christchurch-born Yuuki…
Story
Taste | Broadsheet
17 July 2018
Farmer Rick Scoones Supplying Perth’s Eateries
New Zealander Rick Scoones, one suspects, doesn’t have troubles getting a table at many of Perth’s better restaurants. As the public face behind Warren Grange Horticulture – the heirloom vegetable farm he and his…
Story
Video | Youtube
11 July 2018
Discover Mudbrick Vineyard
Meet Nick Jones from Mudbrick Vineyard and find out more about Waiheke – New Zealand’s “Island of Wine” in this short video from Tourism NZ. The clip is part of a series in which NZ’s luxury accommodation owners invite you to explore their…
Story
Business | AirlineRatings
16 July 2018
Air New Zealand Partners With Jetblue
“Air New Zealand and JetBlue venture capital subsidiary JetBlue Technology Ventures have joined forces to help foster emerging technologies in the travel industry.” The two companies “are launching the International Innovation Partnership to seek out…
