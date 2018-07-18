EDGE #323: NZ A Haven of Liberal Politics, Inspirational Arts Producer Sue Paterson, NZ Rules “High Seas of Rugby”, Les Mills Turns 50 + Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit + +

|
|Science/Tech | Reuters
12 July 2018
|Rocket Lab to Open Second Launch Pad
|Silicon Valley-funded space launch company Rocket Lab is planning “to open a second launch site in the United States to complement its remote New Zealand pad.” Charlotte Greenfield reports for Reuters. “Rocket Lab said it was considering four…
|Writers | The Washington Post
12 July 2018
|Ashleigh Young Turns a Lyrical Eye
|“When I uprooted my family from Seattle this year to move to Wellington, I knew little of the foreign, faraway place beyond its reputation for grey days and great coffee,” Maggie Trapp writes for The Washington Post. “My first introduction to the country…
|Music | Houston Chronicle
17 July 2018
|Ruban Nielson Talks Music & NZ Artists
|Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s “lead singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ruban Nielson takes influence from a diverse group of artists ranging from Stevie Wonder to punk act the Buzzcocks to musical iconoclast Frank Zappa,” writes Carlos De Loera in an article…
|Video | Youtube
11 July 2018
|Discover Mudbrick Vineyard
|Meet Nick Jones from Mudbrick Vineyard and find out more about Waiheke – New Zealand’s “Island of Wine” in this short video from Tourism NZ. The clip is part of a series in which NZ’s luxury accommodation owners invite you to explore their…
|Business | AirlineRatings
16 July 2018
|Air New Zealand Partners With Jetblue
|“Air New Zealand and JetBlue venture capital subsidiary JetBlue Technology Ventures have joined forces to help foster emerging technologies in the travel industry.” The two companies “are launching the International Innovation Partnership to seek out…
