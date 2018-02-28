EDGE #303: NZ’s Role in Apocalypse Now, Marlon Williams Tiny Desk Session, Taika Waititi’s Breakers and Upperers + Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers ++

|
|Nature | BBC
25 February 2018
|How Bisexual Goose Thomas Became an Icon
|A memorial was recently held for Thomas the goose, a “New Zealander who spent most of his life as a loving partner, caring father and an icon of the LGBT community”, Yvette Tan writes in a story for the BBC. Thomas the goose died…
|New Zealand | Daily Mail
23 February 2018
|Move Over Norway and Behold Fiordland
|“If you’ve never heard of this national park, on New Zealand’s South Island, then you won’t know that it’s one of earth’s most staggeringly jaw-dropping wildernesses,” the Britain’s Daily Mail reports. The publication features incredible …
|Sport General | CNN
27 February 2018
|Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers
|Wanaka’s Wells brothers are “skiing’s answer to the Von Trapp family”, according to CNN’s Matias Grez. The four freeskiers are: Jossi, 27, (pictured) Byron, 25, Beau-James, 21, and Jackson, 19. Ever since he can remember, Byron Wells’ feet have…
|Media | Australian (The)
26 February 2018
|At Home with Newsreader Kay McGrath
|For a woman who has appeared in living rooms across Queensland almost nightly for 30 years, Channel Seven newsreader New Zealand-born Kay McGrath is a little uncomfortable in her own. I wish I hadn’t put…
