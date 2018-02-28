NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #303: NZ’s Role in Apocalypse Now, Marlon Williams Tiny Desk Session, Taika Waititi’s Breakers and Upperers + Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers ++

28 February 2018

EDGE #303: NZ’s Role in Apocalypse Now, Marlon Williams Tiny Desk Session, Taika Waititi’s Breakers and Upperers + Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers ++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of New Zealand in The World
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 28 February 2018 | #303 | New York
Community/General | Guardian (The)
22 February 2018
New Zealand’s Role in Apocalypse Now
“If you’re interested in the end of the world, you’re interested in New Zealand. If you’re interested in how our current cultural anxieties – climate catastrophe, decline of transatlantic political orders, resurgent nuclear terror – manifest themselves in apocalyptic visions, you’re interested in the place occupied by this distant…

Wine | Wine Enthusiast
27 February 2018
New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Outside the Box
“Perhaps no other wine style is as instantly recognisable as New Zealand sauvignon blanc,” Christina Pickard writes for Wine Enthusiast magazine. “It put New Zealand wine on the map in all its brash, aromatic and…
Nature | BBC
25 February 2018
How Bisexual Goose Thomas Became an Icon
A memorial was recently held for Thomas the goose, a “New Zealander who spent most of his life as a loving partner, caring father and an icon of the LGBT community”, Yvette Tan writes in a story for the BBC. Thomas the goose died…
Science/Tech | Science
21 February 2018
Fossil Poop Reveals Critical Role of Giant Birds in NZ’S Ecosystem
“When the first humans landed on what is now known as New Zealand 700 years ago, they didn’t find mammals. Instead, they discovered giant birds called moas, as well as…
Music | NPR
28 February 2018
Magnetic Marlon Plays Brilliant Tiny Desk Session
“Marlon Williams is a handsome devil with a heart-stopping voice, who writes songs about vampires and horror films. This 27-year-old, New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based singer…
Music | Broadsheet
25 February 2018
Staring Down the Barrel with Aldous Harding
Aldous Harding’s sophomore album Party has every right to stake its claim as the best album of last year, according to Melbourne-based lifestyle website Broadsheet. The power of Harding’s voice…
Music | Exberliner
22 February 2018
Superorganism’s Harry Lets Us in on Band’s Mystique
Signing to Domino Records mid-2017, the fun pop eight-piece Superorganism has since kept a pretty exclusive profile, playing only a handful of shows throughout the entire year. With the…
Film & TV | Collider
23 February 2018
Boy Fans Will Love The Breakers and Upperers
If you enjoy contemporary New Zealand comedies like Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, then you should put this Taika Waititi-executive produced title The Breaker Upperers…
Film & TV | Sydney Morning Herald
21 February 2018
Robyn Malcolm on Cleavage and Credibility
It is something of a surprise to see New Zealander Robyn Malcolm looking positively restrained, wearing a conservative skirt and blouse, for her role as Maxine Pavich in the new ABC..
Film & TV | Exberliner
22 February 2018
Maryanne Redpath at Helm of Berlinale’s Generation
Within 10 years, former artist, teacher and filmmaker New Zealand-born Maryanne Redpath has turned the Berlinale youth section Generation into one of the most popular strands of the film festival…
Science/Tech | National Geographic
24 February 2018
Scientists Assess Surprise Status of Ross Ice Shelf
New Zealand scientists have peered into one of the least-explored swaths of ocean on Earth, a vast region located off the coast of West Antarctica. It is locked beneath a crust of ice larger…
New Zealand | Daily Mail
23 February 2018
Move Over Norway and Behold Fiordland
“If you’ve never heard of this national park, on New Zealand’s South Island, then you won’t know that it’s one of earth’s most staggeringly jaw-dropping wildernesses,” the Britain’s Daily Mail reports. The publication features incredible …
Sport General | CNN
27 February 2018
Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers
Wanaka’s Wells brothers are “skiing’s answer to the Von Trapp family”, according to CNN’s Matias Grez. The four freeskiers are: Jossi, 27, (pictured) Byron, 25, Beau-James, 21, and Jackson, 19. Ever since he can remember, Byron Wells’ feet have…
Media | Australian (The)
26 February 2018
At Home with Newsreader Kay McGrath
For a woman who has appeared in living rooms across Queensland almost nightly for 30 years, Channel Seven newsreader New Zealand-born Kay McGrath is a little uncomfortable in her own. I wish I hadn’t put…
Music | West Sussex County Times
26 February 2018
Vicki Lee Takes Music of Vera Lynn Across Sussex
Palmerston North singer Vicki Lee, 64, is touring Sussex, England in February with her tribute to the life and music of centenarian Dame Vera Lynn, known as the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’…
Design | Boat International
24 February 2018
Isaac Burrough Reveals 28m Motor Yacht Concept
Amsterdam-based designer New Zealander Isaac Burrough has released his latest concept, a 28m motor yacht that draws inspiration from the world of product design.Eschewing the more commonplace…
