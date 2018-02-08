NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #300: 125 Years of Female Vote in NZ, NZ Fourth Best Democracy, NZ Food Experiences, Graham Henry Joins Auckland + Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot ++

8 February 2018

EDGE #300: 125 Years of Female Vote in NZ, NZ Fourth Best Democracy, NZ Food Experiences, Graham Henry Joins Auckland + Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot ++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 08 February 2018 | #300 | New York
Community/General | Xinhua
06 February 2018
Celebrating 125 Years of the Female Vote in NZ
New Zealand Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter recently called for communities across New Zealand to celebrate women fighting and gaining the right to vote, 125 years ago.

“New Zealand was the first country in the world where all women could vote, and it is an important part of our national identity and pride…

Story
Science/Tech | WIRED
03 February 2018
Why the Tech Elite Love New Zealand
This year, Rocket Lab plans to blast a 56-foot vehicle into orbit on a mission to revolutionize access to space. The rocket “was manufactured in Auckland and will launch from New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula…
Story
Politics & Economics | Business Insider
04 February 2018
New Zealand Fourth Best Democracy in The World
New Zealand has been named the country with the fourth best democracy in the world in a new report ranking countries by how functional their political systems…
Story
Politics & Economics | Financial Times
07 February 2018
British and US Migrants Flock to New Zealand
The number of American and British residents choosing to live in far-flung New Zealand has risen sharply since the election of Donald Trump and the UK’s Brexit vote, according to new migration…
Story
Media | The Washington Post
05 February 2018
War Correspondent Kate Webb Read Her Own Obits
She was sitting on the steps of her hotel, in the middle of Saigon, when the military jeeps zipped by, headed toward the sound of gunfire. So that’s where Kate Webb headed, too. “I left my steel pot [helmet] in the car…
Story
Business | SuperYacht Times
03 February 2018
Neville Crichton has Transformed Sailing Industry
New Zealand born and bred, Neville Crichton’s humble beginning on a farm in the South Island is a far cry from where he is today, 72 years later.Crichton is the executive chairman of one of the largest independent…
Story
Film & TV | LA Times
31 January 2018
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie’s New Role Enigmatic
Among the most anticipated films of this year’s Sundance Film Festival has been Winter’s Bone director Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, starring 17-year-old New Zealander Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie…
Story
Community/General | Guardian (The)
06 February 2018
Country Swelters Through Hottest Ever Month
January was the hottest month ever recorded in New Zealand, according to figures released by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), and experts say climate change is one factor…
Story
New Zealand | Telegraph (The)
04 February 2018
British Actress Tackles Wilds of the South Island
Throughout British actress Jenny Agutter’s career, she writes in an article for the Telegraph that she has been “fortunate enough to be transported through time – whether to post-war Britain and the Sixties in Call the Midwife, or travelling…
Story
New Zealand | Good Food
05 February 2018
New Zealand Food Experiences You Can’t Replicate
“Known for its active volcanoes, Maori history and a landscape that swings between farmland, forest and foreshore, New Zealand’s North Island upholds its reputation for adventure. But look beyond Auckland’s restaurants and…
Story
Motorsports | Automobile
02 February 2018
Trainer to World’s Fastest Drivers is Rob Wilson
When the world’s top drivers need coaching, they turn to coach and veteran pro driver, New Zealander Rob Wilson. At his “second home”, the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground airfield in rural Leicestershire, England…
Story
Motorsports | Formula 1
05 February 2018
Not All Fast Cars for Racer Brendon Hartley
You may have seen his wedding photos on social media recently, but Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley, 28, generally steers clear of the public eye – at least by F1 driver standards. The Formula 1 news site decided to learn a little…
Story
Rugby | Independent (The)
31 January 2018
World Cup-Winning Coach Graham Henry Joins Auckland
The mastermind of the 2011 Rugby World Cup success, Sir Graham Henry, has returned to the side where he first came to prominence joining provincial side Auckland to assist head coach Alama Ieremia…
Story
Writers | Australian (The)
02 February 2018
Author Ruth Park Knew Writing Was Life Itself
Auckland-born Ruth Park and Australians Gwen Harwood, Dorothy Hewett, Christina Stead, writers born more or less as the 20th century dawned, followed their flame, each woman, as Queensland-based literary scholar Ann-Marie Priest…
Story
Writers | The Sydney Morning Herald
01 February 2018
Writer and Engineer Ben Sanders Ups the Stakes
For a couple of days a week, Ben Sanders, 28, is a mild-mannered New Zealand engineer; the rest of the time he’s dreaming crimes and mayhem on the mean streets of the United States. His sixth novel The Stakes, has just…
Story
Visual Arts | Guardian (The)
04 February 2018
Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot
Christchurch commercial and adventure sports photographer Mark Bridgwater’s shot of fellow New Zealander, skier Charlie Lyons flying down the slopes at Temple Basin in Arthur’s Pass, was recently included in a Guardian selection…
Story
Z-Files | Stuff
02 February 2018
Ollie Dale Aims to Help Solve Earhart Mystery
Auckland filmmaker Ollie Dale is joining former US Navy intelligence officer Guy Noffsinger to investigate how Pan Am flight 229 inexplicably vanished over the Pacific in 1938 – and how the plane’s disappearance may be linked to that of…
Story
Film & TV | Hollywood Reporter
02 February 2018
Vampires Get Their Teeth into Some Small Screen
A television reboot based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 smash hit mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows has landed a pilot-production order at American channel FX. According to the…
Story
Z-Files | Gippsland Times
01 February 2018
Etihad’s Andrew Fisher Breaks Fastest Trip Record
New Zealander Andrew Fisher, 42, who works in Abu Dhabi as Etihad’s vice president of fleet planning, has broken the world record for flying around the world in the shortest time on scheduled commercial…
My Year With Helen
See all stories and an 13,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2018 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
