NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #299: Rocket Lab Launches Humanity Star, Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life, Tiritiri Matangi Island + Dreams of Moving to NZ ++

31 January 2018

EDGE #299: Rocket Lab Launches Humanity Star, Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life, Tiritiri Matangi Island + Dreams of Moving to NZ ++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

Science/Tech | South China Morning Post
30 January 2018
Rocket Lab Launches the Humanity Star
The glittering Humanity Star satellite, which may be the brightest object in the night sky, serves no purpose other than to “make people look up and realise they are on a rock in a giant universe”, according to New Zealander Peter Beck, founder of California-based Rocket Lab. Beck said he deployed a secret satellite…

Story
Architecture | Architecture AU
30 January 2018
Mark Burry Recognised in Australia Day Honours
The Council of the Order of Australia has recognised New Zealand architect and educator Mark Burry, 60, in the 2018 Australia Day Honours list.Melbourne-based Burry was appointed…
Story
Community/General | BBC
30 January 2018
PM’s Pregnancy Sparks Knitting Movement
New Zealander Heather McCracken, who is based in the United States, has kicked off the knitting movement #KnitForJacinda inspired by the news that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pregnant…
Story
Business | Philanthropy New Zealand
29 January 2018
NZ Women’s Fund Launched
“In a country celebrated for women’s leadership and where women were first to win the vote, it’s surprising to find a shortage of philanthropic funds by women, for women” reports an article published in…
Story
Music | Billboard
31 January 2018
Lorde at Home with Billboard Magazine
For a minute, it’s easy to forget that Lorde is over 13,800km away, at home in New Zealand, Billboard journalist New Yorker Brooke Mazurek writes for the magazine’s latest cover story. Before their Skype…
Story
Dance | Belfast Telegraph
26 January 2018
Dancer Brendan Cole Readies for Belfast Shows
Ahead of his shows at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast this March, Strictly Come Dancing star New Zealander Brendan Cole, 41, tells Belfast Telegraph journalist Stephanie Bell why he is…
Story
Theatre | The Straits Times
26 January 2018
Julia Croft Strips the Layers Off Sexual Stereotypes
In If There’s Not Dancing At The Revolution, I’m Not Coming, New Zealander Julia Croft performs a striptease and dissects the objectification of the female body in pop culture….
Story
Community/General | Daily Mail
30 January 2018
How the Queen Was Almost Killed On Royal Tour Of New Zealand In 1981
New Zealand photographer Damon Bay is shining an outsider’s eye on Japan’s countryside. He’s reimagining an ancient art form to showcase the beauty in everyday landscapes, according to Hiroyuki…
Story
War & Peace | Daily Mail
28 January 2018
Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life With New 3D Film
“A new 3D film by director Peter Jackson is set to bring the First World War to life in a way never seen before,” writes Laura Lambert in an article in The Daily Mail.“The Oscar-winner has restored and colourised 100-year-old footage from the Imperial…
Story
Writers | Lancashire Evening Post
25 January 2018
WWII Love Story by Helen Morris Reviewed
Out of one of the worst periods of human history comes an inspirational story, a beacon of light amidst the dark ruins of the Holocaust. For three years before his death in 2006, Lale Sokolov poured out his incredible…
Story
Film & TV | LA Times
27 January 2018
“This Giant Papier-Mâché Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy” Excels On A Shoestring
“With an affection for nerd culture that is inversely proportional to its budget, this lo-fi sci-fi comedy is destined for laugh-filled late-night viewing,” writes…
Story
Film & TV | The Hollywood Reporter
25 January 2018
NZ Actress One of Sundance Festival’s Breakout Stars
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie has been named one of the five breakout stars of the Sundance Film Festival in an article in The Hollywood Reporter. The New Zealand actress is starring in Leave…
Story
Sport General | Daily Mail
25 January 2018
Speed Flyer Jamie Lee Skims Beauteous Landscapes
One of the world’s top speed flyers New Zealander Jamie Lee, 25, was recently filmed zooming down the hills surrounding Lake Wanaka just inches from the ground.Taking off from a hilltop with a running jump…
Story
Z-Files | The Korea Times
26 January 2018
Roger Shepherd Shares Love for Korea’s Mountains
Roger Shepherd, 52, a former police officer from New Zealand who has lived in the rustic southern county Gurye near Mount Jiri since 2011, said Korean mountains have plenty of hidden delights.Shepherd, 52, is the first…
Story
New Zealand | The Independent
27 January 2018
Uninhabited Tiritiri Matangi Where Birds Thrive
Tiritiri Matangi – a 75-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland – is one of several offshore islands that New Zealand has turned into sanctuaries for its native birds. The Independent’s David Whitley visits…
Story
Travel & Tourism | The Daily Wildcat
28 January 2018
Dreams of Packing up Troubles and Moving to NZ
“Maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to move away from the US and go to another country where hitchhiking is normal and I can have as many pet sheep as I want,” Arizona University…
