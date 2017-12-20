NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #295: Happy Holidays. From Forbes, Startup Daily, ESPN, Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian + More

20 December 2017

EDGE #295: Happy Holidays. From Forbes, Startup Daily, ESPN, Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian + More

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM |20 December 2017 | #295 | New York
View Story
Adrenalin | Conde Nast Traveler
16 December 2017
How New Zealand Invented Adventure Sports
New Zealander Henry van Asch was bumming around the ski slopes of Wanaka in the 1980s when his friend A.J. Hackett persuaded him to try a strange new extreme sport – hurling himself off a bridge with just a thick rubber rope around his ankles, writes Mark Ellwood in an article for Conde Nast Traveler…

Story
Business | Startup Daily
16 December 2017
Auckland Startup Fergus Raises $3.5 Million
Auckland-born job management software start-up Fergus has raised $3.5 million in funding from Australian fund Microequities Venture Capital Fund, a joint venture between Microequities Asset…
Story
Science/Tech | LinkedIn
15 December 2017
“Any Business Can Use AR” Says Plattar’s Rupert Deans
“By 2022, the Augmented Reality (and Mixed) market is predicted to expand to $117.4 Billion,” writes Angela Mellak in an article published on LinkedIn. To find out more about AI and mixed reality, Mellak interviewed…
Story
Fashion | Business Insider
13 December 2017
“The World’s Most Comfortable Shoes”
“Whether you know someone who has and loves them, or you’ve just seen enough colorful, plush-looking sneakers walking around to note the style, you’ve likely already come into contact with the San Francisco brand Allbirds,” writes Mara…
Story
Rugby | ESPN
13 December 2017
Raelene Castle Named New Rugby Australia Chief
Former Netball New Zealand and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs National Rugby League chief executive Raelene Castle is excited by the challenge of turning around rugby’s fortunes in Australia, but doesn’t…
Story
Politics & Economics | Hollywood Reporter
13 December 2017
NZ’s Film Industry Worth a Billion to Economy
The International New Zealand Screen Production Grant (NZSPG) is a key contributor to the nation’s economy according to a new economic study released by the New Zealand Film…
Story
Agriculture | Cornish & Devon Post
18 December 2017
Farming Couple Matt and Pip Smith Enter New Market
Award-winning farming couple, New Zealander Matt Smith and wife Pip, co-owners of Trefranck Farm near Launceston, in the UK have used HSBC funding to acquire 250 pedigree breeding…
Story
Music | San Francisco Gate
17 December 2017
Conductor Gemma New Displays Crisp Technique
American piano virtuoso Conrad Tao was on the programme with the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor New Zealander Gemma New not once but twice – playing Rachmaninoff’s Paganini…
Story
Music | Huffington Post
17 December 2017
Ryan McPhun on His Good Band the Ruby Suns
Always trust a man in a jumpsuit, writes Sarah Illingworth for The Huffington Post. Ryan McPhun knows how to wear one well she says, and whilst performing musical acrobatics as a one-man act no less…
Story
Music | Red Dirt Report
19 December 2017
Dean Wareham and Luna Cover Some Greats
“As Luna singer-guitarist Dean Wareham sings a cover of Bob Dylan’s song Most of the Time, I could swear that the New Zealander is channelling the spirit of Lou Reed,” Andrew Griffin writes in a review of the US-based…
Story
Sport General | Yahoo
15 December 2017
NBA Star Steven Adams Gets to Work
The biggest reason for basketball team Oklahoma City Thunder’s turnaround has not been Russell Westbrook, Paul George or Carmelo Anthony. It’s been New Zealander Steven Adams, whose 22 points per…
Story
Rugby | Independent Online
14 December 2017
Sunwolves Coach Jamie Joseph Eyes Top Five
The new coach of the Tokyo-based Sunwolves Super Rugby side, New Zealander Jamie Joseph has said he was targeting a top-five finish next season, despite the team being on the wrong…
Story
Music | Forbes
18 December 2017
Royals Certifiably Diamond Rated
“Just four years after it was first released, Lorde’s breakout single Royals has been certified diamond in the US after moving 10 million units. The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter first released Royals…
Story
Nature | Guardian (The)
19 December 2017
Human-Sized Penguin Remains Found on Hampden Beach
Remnants of a 1.77-metre-tall penguin who walked on earth 55m to 60m years ago have been found south of Christchurch on what is now Hampden Beach.Measurements of the partial skeleton show that the…
Story
New Zealand | Telegraph (The)
20 December 2017
Huka Lodge – Sublime Location and Outstanding Service
“Huka Lodge retains its position as the jewel in the crown of New Zealand’s premier luxury accommodation with a world-class combination of sublime location, marvellous food and outstanding service…
Story
Film & TV | West Australian (The)
18 December 2017
Home and Away’s George Mason Readies for Finale
Long-running Australian soap Home and Away has become famous for its dramatic end-of-year finales and according to New Zealand actor George Mason, who plays Summer Bay’s well-meaning bad boy Ash, this year…
Story
Writers | The Independent
20 December 2017
André Spicer Desperately Seeks Self-Improvement
Like a couple of lab rats, professors New Zealander André Spicer and Swede Carl Cederström have subjected themselves to every conceivable test in pursuit…
Story
Writers | Vice
14 December 2017
Shoshana Sachi Writes Inclusively from Los Angeles
Shoshana Sachi, 30, explains what it’s like for a New Zealander being a “triple threat minority” in Hollywood – an immigrant woman of colour in a…
Story
Video | Youtube
15 December 2017
The Catlins
Have you ever visited The Catlins on New Zealand’s South Island? This short 30 second clip, published by Southland New Zealand, gives you a glimpse of what you’re missing – native forests, high cliffs and golden beaches…
No8Recharged
TwitterSocialFacebook
See all stories and an 13,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #294: From The Guardian, Adweek, Mashable, Daily Mail, LA Times, BBC, Vogue + More

Magazine

EDGE #294: From The Guardian, Adweek, Mashable, Daily Mail, LA Times, BBC, Vogue + More

EDGE #293: Kiwis in Spotlights: “New Zealand the Greatest Country,” Benefits of Foreign Owned Property Debated + Kimbra Returns on Top of the World ++ more
EDGE #292: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album 2017, Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey + NZ Getting Left Off World Maps ++ more
EDGE #291: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde Wins Six Tuis, NZ’s War on Rats Could Change the World + Winemaker Sam Connew’s Blazing Trail ++ more
EDGE #290: Kiwis in Spotlights: Life After the America’s Cup for Winning Sailors, Simon Denny’s Art Approach to Business Creation + NZ’s Winter Shorter by a Month ++ more

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter