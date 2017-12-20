EDGE #295: Happy Holidays. From Forbes, Startup Daily, ESPN, Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian + More

|
|
|
|
|Fashion | Business Insider
13 December 2017
|“The World’s Most Comfortable Shoes”
|“Whether you know someone who has and loves them, or you’ve just seen enough colorful, plush-looking sneakers walking around to note the style, you’ve likely already come into contact with the San Francisco brand Allbirds,” writes Mara…
|
|
|
|Rugby | ESPN
13 December 2017
|Raelene Castle Named New Rugby Australia Chief
|Former Netball New Zealand and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs National Rugby League chief executive Raelene Castle is excited by the challenge of turning around rugby’s fortunes in Australia, but doesn’t…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Music | Red Dirt Report
19 December 2017
|Dean Wareham and Luna Cover Some Greats
|“As Luna singer-guitarist Dean Wareham sings a cover of Bob Dylan’s song Most of the Time, I could swear that the New Zealander is channelling the spirit of Lou Reed,” Andrew Griffin writes in a review of the US-based…
|
|
|
|Sport General | Yahoo
15 December 2017
|NBA Star Steven Adams Gets to Work
|The biggest reason for basketball team Oklahoma City Thunder’s turnaround has not been Russell Westbrook, Paul George or Carmelo Anthony. It’s been New Zealander Steven Adams, whose 22 points per…
|
|
|
|
|Music | Forbes
18 December 2017
|Royals Certifiably Diamond Rated
|“Just four years after it was first released, Lorde’s breakout single Royals has been certified diamond in the US after moving 10 million units. The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter first released Royals…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video | Youtube
15 December 2017
|The Catlins
|Have you ever visited The Catlins on New Zealand’s South Island? This short 30 second clip, published by Southland New Zealand, gives you a glimpse of what you’re missing – native forests, high cliffs and golden beaches…
|