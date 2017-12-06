EDGE #293: Kiwis in Spotlights: “New Zealand the Greatest Country,” Benefits of Foreign Owned Property Debated + Kimbra Returns on Top of the World ++ more

|
|Rugby | ESPN
01 December 2017
|How Wayne Pivac Transformed the Scarlets
|There were moments early on in Wayne Pivac’s time at the Scarlets when he wondered if he had made the right choice in leaving behind his Auckland world to head to west Wales….
|Business | Motorsport.com
30 November 2017
|Sean Seamer is New Supercars CEO
|Top advertising executive New Zealand-born Sean Seamer has landed the role of Supercars CEO and will take up the position in Australia next year. Seamer joins the series following a 15-year stint with…
