NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #293: Kiwis in Spotlights: “New Zealand the Greatest Country,” Benefits of Foreign Owned Property Debated + Kimbra Returns on Top of the World ++ more

6 December 2017

EDGE #293: Kiwis in Spotlights: “New Zealand the Greatest Country,” Benefits of Foreign Owned Property Debated + Kimbra Returns on Top of the World ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

 

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 06 December 2017 | #293 | New York
View Story
New Zealand | Telegraph (The)
04 December 2017
‘NZ the Greatest Country on Earth’
“The greatest country on Earth? According to the 87,220 readers who voted in this year’s Telegraph Travel Awards, it’s a reassuringly familiar place where sheep graze on rolling green hills, there are cricket pitches and rugby posts, sandy beaches and Victorian cathedrals. It’s New Zealand,” the UK publication writes…

Story
War & Peace | Stuff
05 December 2017
Courageous Soldier Melanie Childs Awarded
Lieutenant Colonel Melanie Childs, who took charge of soldiers and police to lead refugees to safety through a battle zone in South Sudan, has been named the New Zealand…
Story
New Zealand | Vacations & Travel
04 December 2017
Rees Hotel Queenstown Wins Best NZ Ski Hotel
The Rees Hotel in Queenstown “has been crowned Best New Zealand Ski Hotel 2017 at this year’s World Ski Awards” for the second year in a row, writes Josipa…
Story
Arts | British Journal of Photography
05 December 2017
Luke Willis Thompson Shortlisted for Deutsche Börse
New Zealander Luke Willis Thompson, 29, is one of four to make the shortlist for the prestigious 2018 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize.It’s the…
Story
Writers | Guardian (The)
05 December 2017
Tidbits From the Late Great John Clarke
Photographing birds and tinkering with words were two of the late John Clarke’s favourite pastimes. In a Guardian article, they come together in excerpts from a new book showcasing the New Zealander’s body of work…
Story
Z-Files | Oxford Mail
02 December 2017
Dedicated Pen Pals Look Back over 70 Years
After thousands of air miles, reams of paper and a lifetime of stories, Oxfordshire woman Barbara Finch is marking seven decades of writing to her pen pal Elizabeth Martin,…
Story
Politics and Economics | Financial Times
06 December 2017
Benefits of Foreign Owned Property Debated
New Zealand, famous for the mountains that formed the dramatic backdrop to the film The Lord of the Rings, is now known for something else among the super rich…
Story
Rugby | ESPN
01 December 2017
How Wayne Pivac Transformed the Scarlets
There were moments early on in Wayne Pivac’s time at the Scarlets when he wondered if he had made the right choice in leaving behind his Auckland world to head to west Wales….
Story
Business | Motorsport.com
30 November 2017
Sean Seamer is New Supercars CEO
Top advertising executive New Zealand-born Sean Seamer has landed the role of Supercars CEO and will take up the position in Australia next year. Seamer joins the series following a 15-year stint with…
Story
Watersports | SUP magazine
30 November 2017
SUP Annabel Anderson Tahiti Airline Ambassador
Champion standup paddler Annabel Anderson, who is originally from Wanaka, is the latest sports star to join Air Tahiti Nui’s ambassador ranks with the New…
Story
Agriculture | Forbes
04 December 2017
Engender Technologies Innovates Artificial Insemination in Dairy Cows
New Zealand AgTech startup Engender Technologies “has created a new microfluidic and photonic technology to sort livestock sperm…
Story
Taste | Telegraph (The)
03 December 2017
Chantelle Nicholson’s Ultimate Vegan Christmas
Chantelle Nicholson, the New Zealand-born former lawyer-turned-chef at Marcus Wareing’s London restaurant Tredwells, may be an omnivore but she’s passionate about plant-based food…
Story
New Zealand | Sunshine Coast Daily
01 December 2017
Peak Time to Visit New Zealand
“Nowhere does scenery better than New Zealand and it doesn’t get more dramatic than the South Island’s ruggedly beautiful Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, where I’ve stumbled on a postcard perspective…
Story
Music | Michigan Daily (The)
03 December 2017
Kimbra Returns on Top of the World
New Zealand singer Kimbra’s lastest single Top of the World, which will be included on her upcoming album Primal Heart, is reviewed in The Michigan Daily.”Kimbra is growing with her music,…
Story
Music | FACT
29 November 2017
Music Producer Fis Experiments With Saplings
Experimental producer New Zealander Fis, aka Oliver Peryman, has been challenging the restrictive structures of drum & bass since 2011, channelling the genre’s…
Story
New Zealand | Australian (The)
02 December 2017
The Glasshouse is a Luxurious Retreat for Two
“A romantic New Zealand retreat for two that feels every inch the private island without leaving dry land, The Glasshouse affords stunning coastal views from a…
No8 - Recharged
TwitterSocialFacebook
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #292: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album 2017, Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey + NZ Getting Left Off World Maps ++ more

Magazine

EDGE #292: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album 2017, Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey + NZ Getting Left Off World Maps ++ more

EDGE #291: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde Wins Six Tuis, NZ’s War on Rats Could Change the World + Winemaker Sam Connew’s Blazing Trail ++ more
EDGE #290: Kiwis in Spotlights: Life After the America’s Cup for Winning Sailors, Simon Denny’s Art Approach to Business Creation + NZ’s Winter Shorter by a Month ++ more
EDGE #289: Kiwis in Spotlights: Jacinda Ardern One of World’s Most Powerful Women, Manta5 Pedal-Electric Hydrofoil + Flight of the Conchords UK Tour ++ more
EDGE #288: Kiwis in Spotlights: Jacinda Ardern Set to Govern, Apple Buys PowerbyProxi, Taika Waititi’s Thor + Alluring North Island Spots ++ more

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter