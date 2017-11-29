NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #292: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album 2017, Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey + NZ Getting Left Off World Maps ++ more

29 November 2017

EDGE #292: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album 2017, Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey + NZ Getting Left Off World Maps ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 29 November 2017 | #292 | New York
Music | NME
28 November 2017
NME Names Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album of 2017
“2017 has been a bad year for silly things like international relations and basic human decency,” according to NME. “It’s been a good year, though, for really important things like albums.” Lorde’s Melodrama is the magazine’s top rated of the year.

“The New Zealand star sums up the raison d’être…

Rugby | BBC Sport
27 November 2017
New Zealand Women Thrash England in World Cup Semis
England’s women were beaten 52-4 by New Zealand in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals at the Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney.Tara-Jane Stanley ran over England’s only try in the 21st minute as they trailed 14-4 at…
Rugby | Irish Independent (The)
27 November 2017
All Blacks Inflict More Pain on Wales
“There was little solace to be found around the streets of Cardiff as the city’s population set about anaesthetising painful memories of yet another valiant loss to the All Blacks,” Irish Independent sports reporter Mike Cleary writes about New Zealand’s…
Obituaries | Mercury (The)
22 November 2017
Roger Corbin’s Daughters Salute Their Dad the Hero
To his daughters, Roger Corbin was Dad. But to many, the New Zealand-born helicopter pilot was a hero.His 11-year-old twin girls have been inundated with support since their dad’s sudden and tragic death in a helicopter crash at Hobart…
Writers | Guardian (The)
26 November 2017
Harvard’s Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey
He mentions Dylan in the same breath as Ovid, Virgil and Dante. The Guardian’s Zoe Williams meets New Zealander Richard Thomas, the classics professor who has spent half a century decoding Bob Dylan’s imagery, sources and allusions…
Writers | Sydney Morning Herald (The)
27 November 2017
Brent Williams Writes Himself Out of the Darkness
Graphic novel, Out of the Woods: A Journey through Depression and Anxiety, by New Zealand writer Brent Williams and Turkish illustrator Korkut Öztekin, is an account of Williams’ catastrophic experience…
Arts | News.com.au
27 November 2017
Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe Broadcasts from Sydney
New Zealand and Australian musical artists will be showcased to the world when DJ and tastemaker Zane Lowe broadcasts his global Beats 1 radio show from Sydney this week.Sydney soul/hip hop act Winston Surfshirt, Central Coast…
Community/General | Lonely Planet
28 November 2017
Andrew Parker Flying High for the Kids
For the past four years, New Zealander Andrew Parker has been travelling the world with his hot air balloon as part of the inspiring project Flying High for Kids, that aims to spread cultural diversity and promote children’s rights…
Fashion | New York Times (The)
24 November 2017
Watch Fit for Burt Munro
The Burt Munro tribute watch by Baume & Mercier honours the New Zealander who spent more than four decades working on a 1920 Indian Scout and in 1967, at age 68, used it to set a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah…
Politics & Economics | Christian Science Monitor
23 November 2017
Climate Refugees to Be Welcomed in New Zealand
New Zealand has announced it will create a special refugee visa for Pacific Islanders displaced by rising seas. The country says it is preparing for the possibility of a larger evacuation of island…
Visual Arts | Las Vegas Weekly
28 November 2017
Matthew Couper Paints Vegas Iconography
Hastings-born artist Matthew Couper’s From Dust to Water, at Rise gallery, Holsum Lofts in Las Vegas, and on until 30 November, “is a beautiful, strange and disarming show that does something rare in fine art today…
Visual Arts | BLOUIN ARTINFO
22 November 2017
Tokyo Exhibition Petzel Includes Simon Denny
Works by New Zealand artist Simon Denny will feature as part of group exhibition Petzel at Nanzuka in Tokyo.The Berlin-based contemporary artist, who exhibited his first solo show in Asia…
Community/General | Guardian (The)
23 November 2017
Chocolate Factory Saved by the Community
New Zealanders have pledged $2m in just over 24 hours to keep the century-old tradition of chocolate-making alive in Dunedin, after Mondelez International announced in February it planned to close…
Video | Youtube
22 November 2017
Alias Grace – Trailer
Anna Paquin is starring in Netflix’s limited series Alias Grace, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. The series was written by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron. Watch the official trailer here…
Film & TV | LA Weekly
22 November 2017
Niki Caro Discusses Sexual Harassment in Hollywood
Sharing stories about the bad behaviour of powerful men in Hollywood has long been a perverse practice in the film industry, according to Wellington-born…
Z-Files | Conde Nast Traveler
24 November 2017
New Zealand Getting Left off World Maps
“Last time you looked at a map, it very well could have been missing an entire country. Poor New Zealand,” Cassie Shortsleeve writes in a Condé Nast Traveler piece. A sub-Reddit thread…
New Zealand | Daily Mail
26 November 2017
Christchurch is Quietly Reinventing Itself
“No one knew there were fault lines under Christchurch – not until it was too late. Now, six years after the earthquake that left 186 dead and destroyed huge swathes of this most British of New Zealand cities, the pain is still there but…
Taste | West Australian (The)
25 November 2017
Iain Hewitson’s YouTube Recipes for One
The shift to communal tables has seen a rise in solo diners, especially at breakfast. And with a smartphone, no one is ever truly eating alone. He was a fixture on Australian television screens…
Taste | That’s Beijing
25 November 2017
Coffee Whisperer Marco Costantini’s Beijing Best
Italian-New Zealander Marco Costantini is the founder of Black White Filter, a new online guide to independent cafés in Beijing, featuring stories about the people that make the scene…
