EDGE #292: Kiwis in Spotlights: Lorde’s Melodrama No 1 Album 2017, Richard Thomas Charts Bob Dylan’s Odyssey + NZ Getting Left Off World Maps ++ more

|Rugby | Irish Independent (The)
27 November 2017
|All Blacks Inflict More Pain on Wales
|“There was little solace to be found around the streets of Cardiff as the city’s population set about anaesthetising painful memories of yet another valiant loss to the All Blacks,” Irish Independent sports reporter Mike Cleary writes about New Zealand’s…
|Arts | News.com.au
27 November 2017
|Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe Broadcasts from Sydney
|New Zealand and Australian musical artists will be showcased to the world when DJ and tastemaker Zane Lowe broadcasts his global Beats 1 radio show from Sydney this week.Sydney soul/hip hop act Winston Surfshirt, Central Coast…
|Fashion | New York Times (The)
24 November 2017
|Watch Fit for Burt Munro
|The Burt Munro tribute watch by Baume & Mercier honours the New Zealander who spent more than four decades working on a 1920 Indian Scout and in 1967, at age 68, used it to set a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah…
|Video | Youtube
22 November 2017
|Alias Grace – Trailer
|Anna Paquin is starring in Netflix’s limited series Alias Grace, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. The series was written by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron. Watch the official trailer here…
|New Zealand | Daily Mail
26 November 2017
|Christchurch is Quietly Reinventing Itself
|“No one knew there were fault lines under Christchurch – not until it was too late. Now, six years after the earthquake that left 186 dead and destroyed huge swathes of this most British of New Zealand cities, the pain is still there but…
