15 November 2017

EDGE #290: Kiwis in Spotlights: Life After the America’s Cup for Winning Sailors, Simon Denny’s Art Approach to Business Creation + NZ’s Winter Shorter by a Month ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 15 November 2017 | #290 | New York
America’s Cup | CNN
13 November 2017
Life After the America’s Cup for Winning Sailors
“For Joe Sullivan (pictured) and Simon van Velthooven, an Olympic rower and cyclist respectively before being recruited as “cyclers” to power the New Zealanders’ revolutionary leg-powered winch grinders, the whole America’s Cup experience has been a whirlwind. But as the dust settles…

Story
Watersports | Afloat
10 November 2017
Peter Burling Named World Sailor of the Year
“America’s Cup winner Peter Burling has been named ISAF Rolex World Sailor of the Year — only the second Kiwi sailor to take the prize more than once,” as reported in an article in Irish marine magazine Afloat. Burling was unable to receive the award …
Story
Politics and Economics | New Zealand Herald (The)
09 November 2017
Helen Clark Appointed To Global Commission On Drug Policy
Helen Clark has been appointed to the prestigious Global Commission on Drug Policy” – “one of the world’s leading think tanks on reducing drug harm on society,” reports the New Zealand Herald…
Story
Media | Guardian (The)
13 November 2017
When Clarke Gayford’s Partner Became PM
Clarke Gayford, host of televisions series Fish of the Day and partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, describes life with bodyguards, a state mansion and a call from Donald Trump in an article for local news site The Spinoff.“I’m sitting here in…
Story
Community/General | Boston Review
15 November 2017
What the Unfortunate Experiment Can Teach US
For an instructive example of how to respond to abusive medical research, the Boston Review considers New Zealand and its response to the mistreatment of women with cervical cancer at Auckland’s National…
Story
Business | Fortune
14 November 2017
GM’s Dan Ammann Sees the Future as Autonomous
New Zealand-born Dan Ammann, the president of General Motors, is boundlessly optimistic when it comes to the Detroit automaker’s role in the future of cars.
“We are inventing a lot as we go. No one’s ever done this before…
Story
Fashion | Elle Magazine
09 November 2017
Lonely Lingerie Launches Maternity Line
New Zealand-based label Lonely Lingerie has a cult following – including some of the world’s most famous celebrities – for a reason. The brand creates chic undergarments “for women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves…
Story
Visual Arts | WKSU
13 November 2017
Simon Denny’s Art Approach to Business Creation
Business students from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management in Cleveland, United States, aren’t consulting with a top business executive; they’re consulting with New Zealand-born…
Story
Visual Arts | LA Weekly
09 November 2017
Tuku Iho Exhibition Finds Fans in LA
In July, the Smithsonian hosted Tuku Iho | Living Legacy, an exhibit of more than 70 Maori works of art; before that, the show made stops in China, Malaysia, Chile and Brazil. The exhibition recently set up in Los Angeles at the Rose Room…
Story
Visual Arts | The National
08 November 2017
Gregory Burke Heads Canada’s New Art Gallery
Canada has a major new modern art museum. The striking 126,000 sq ft glass-and-steel Remai Modern has just opened in the remote prairie town of Saskatoon, located in the country’s…
Story
Golf | Golf Digest
11 November 2017
Golfer Frank Nobilo Takes a Shot
Former professional golfer, Auckland-born Frank Nobilo talks with Golf Digest about Twitter trolls, debates with fellow golfer, American Brandel Chamblee and terror in a racecar at 290km/h. “I go through these little Twitter boycotts…
Story
Rugby | Guardian (The)
10 November 2017
Wales Coach Warren Gatland Talks Safety
Taking the Lions to New Zealand should have been Warren Gatland’s proudest moment but now back with Wales the coach believes the welfare of rugby’s elite players is a more pressing concern. “I’ve been on the sidelines of some big games …
Story
Nature | Guardian (The)
14 November 2017
NZ’s Winter Shorter by a Month over 100 Years
Studies by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) show that winter has contracted equally at its beginning and end. Winter has gotten shorter by a month over the last 100 years…
Story
Film & TV | Variety
14 November 2017
Anna Paquin Stars in Atwood Adaption Alias Grace
Alias Grace, Netflix’s limited series from writer/producer Sarah Polley and director Mary Harron based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, dives deep into the life of the convicted murderer, but…
Story
Film & TV | Guardian (The)
10 November 2017
Jason Lei Howden’s Deathgasm Celebrates Metalheads
Since Mario Bava’s 1963 film Black Sabbath inspired the Brummie band, metalheads and moviemakers have shared a deal with the devil. The Guardian summons the filthy lyrics, moral…
Story
Taste | Vacations & Travel
12 November 2017
New Zealand’s South Island Seafood Trail
“True foodies and lovers of fruits of the sea won’t want to miss out on trying these fresh seafood delicacies while travelling on the Top of the South touring route in New Zealand,” reports an article in Vacations & Travel…
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
