EDGE #290: Kiwis in Spotlights: Life After the America’s Cup for Winning Sailors, Simon Denny’s Art Approach to Business Creation + NZ’s Winter Shorter by a Month ++ more

|Watersports | Afloat
10 November 2017
|Peter Burling Named World Sailor of the Year
|“America’s Cup winner Peter Burling has been named ISAF Rolex World Sailor of the Year — only the second Kiwi sailor to take the prize more than once,” as reported in an article in Irish marine magazine Afloat. Burling was unable to receive the award …
|Media | Guardian (The)
13 November 2017
|When Clarke Gayford’s Partner Became PM
|Clarke Gayford, host of televisions series Fish of the Day and partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, describes life with bodyguards, a state mansion and a call from Donald Trump in an article for local news site The Spinoff.“I’m sitting here in…
|Business | Fortune
14 November 2017
|GM’s Dan Ammann Sees the Future as Autonomous
|New Zealand-born Dan Ammann, the president of General Motors, is boundlessly optimistic when it comes to the Detroit automaker’s role in the future of cars.
“We are inventing a lot as we go. No one’s ever done this before…
|Fashion | Elle Magazine
09 November 2017
|Lonely Lingerie Launches Maternity Line
|New Zealand-based label Lonely Lingerie has a cult following – including some of the world’s most famous celebrities – for a reason. The brand creates chic undergarments “for women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves…
|Visual Arts | LA Weekly
09 November 2017
|Tuku Iho Exhibition Finds Fans in LA
|In July, the Smithsonian hosted Tuku Iho | Living Legacy, an exhibit of more than 70 Maori works of art; before that, the show made stops in China, Malaysia, Chile and Brazil. The exhibition recently set up in Los Angeles at the Rose Room…
|Golf | Golf Digest
11 November 2017
|Golfer Frank Nobilo Takes a Shot
|Former professional golfer, Auckland-born Frank Nobilo talks with Golf Digest about Twitter trolls, debates with fellow golfer, American Brandel Chamblee and terror in a racecar at 290km/h. “I go through these little Twitter boycotts…
|Rugby | Guardian (The)
10 November 2017
|Wales Coach Warren Gatland Talks Safety
|Taking the Lions to New Zealand should have been Warren Gatland’s proudest moment but now back with Wales the coach believes the welfare of rugby’s elite players is a more pressing concern. “I’ve been on the sidelines of some big games …
