20 September 2017

EDGE #282: Kiwis in Spotlights: Kiri Te Kanawa, Te Reo, Sam Neill, Georgia Fowler + Lili Sumner ++ 16 more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 20 September 2017 | #282 | New York
Opera | BBC
19 September 2017
Kiri Te Kanawa Sings Her Last Public Note
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, one of opera’s most celebrated stars, has told the BBC she will never sing in public again. Te Kanawa, 73, said she stopped performing a year ago, but had not announced her retirement until now.

“I don’t want to hear my voice,” said the soprano, whose career has spanned more than half a century…

Story
Te Ao Maori | Atlas Obscura
19 September 2017
Speaking Te Reo Maori All Year Round
The real question is whether the enthusiasm around the annual Maori Language Week (Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori) can spill into the rest of the year. “Te Reo Maori Week should be an everyday event, not just for one week,” artist and activist Tame Iti…
Story
Rugby | BBC Sport
18 September 2017
New Zealand Secure Record Win Over South Africa
World champions New Zealand ran in eight tries as they thumped South Africa 57-0 in Auckland, their biggest winning margin against the Springboks, BBC Sport reports.Victory…
Story
Media | Adweek
16 September 2017
Colenso BBDO Win Gold for DB Export Beer Bottle Sand Campaign
Colenso BBDO have won Gold in Adweek’s Project Isaac Awards for their Beer Bottle Sand campaign for DB Export. The award was won in the Event/Experience…
Story
Film & TV | New York Times (The)
19 September 2017
Jane Campion on Her Ovarian Series
The legality of prostitution and commercial surrogacy, the exploitation of women involved in both – in the end, Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake: China Girl explored those issues more than it explored the crime that opened the series…
Story
Film & TV | Stuff
18 September 2017
Sam Neill Nominated for Another Emmy
A few days out from the Emmy Awards, where Sam Neill, 70, has been nominated in the outstanding narrator category for his work on documentary series Wild New Zealand, the actor showed he was still capable of poking fun at himself.
Neill is just back from the Venice…
Story
Fashion | Harper’s Bazaar
14 September 2017
Georgia Fowler Stars in Haute Couture Shoot
New Zealand model Georgia Fowler, 25, who was recently chosen to once again appear in the Victoria’s Secret Show, donned couture for a shoot at the newly renovated Hotel de Crillon in Paris.“The Hotel de Crillon, it seems, is Paris’ new Garden of Eden, and BAZAAR.com…
Story
Community/General | Impolitikal
20 September 2017
Evelyn Marsters Finds Home in Berlin Four Years On
“What has collapsed the barbed edges of my [Berlin] experience and allowed me to feel like I have a community and live in a place where I can not just survive – but actually thrive?” Impolitikal deputy editor New Zealander…
Story
Nature | Atlas Obscura
18 September 2017
Quest to Rediscover Lost Pink and White Terraces
Roughly the size of a city block and up to eight stories high, the Pink and White Terraces were one of the top tourist attractions in New Zealand during the 19th century, Atlas Obscura…
Story
Architecture | Guardian (The)
17 September 2017
UFO Home for Sale in Warrington
A rare spaceship-shaped home located in Warrington and designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968, is for sale, attracting international interest as sci-fi and architecture nerds scramble to secure a UFO abode by the sea…
Story
New Zealand | Guardian (The)
17 September 2017
Mt Doom, Ski Fields and Bike Redemption
A scenic North Island train journey takes in the dramatic landscape, the Whakapapa ski fields – and an unexpected two-wheeled catharsis for Guardian journalist Lucy Clark.“When you haven’t…
Story
New Zealand | Daily Mail
16 September 2017
New Zealand’s 10 Most Desirable Airbnb Getaways
Airbnb have revealed their most wished-for holiday homes in New Zealand with listings including a truck with a sea view, a city centre loft apartment…
Story
Community/General | Moodie Davitt Report
15 September 2017
Isaac Giesen to Row Solo Across the Atlantic Ocean
Isaac Giesen, 24, has set his sights on being the first New Zealander to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, an extraordinary mission to…
Story
Music | Paste Magazine
15 September 2017
Jordan Rakei’s New Album Gets Paste Excited
There’s so much good music slated to come out in September, according to Paste magazine, who list their top 15 artists, including New Zealander Jordan Rakei. Rakei’s new album Wallflower is out on 22 September…
Story
Music | The Daily Telegraph
14 September 2017
Legendary Reggae Stars Katchafire Play Sydney
They’re the band who have stamped themselves as pioneers of the reggae movement in New Zealand. And now Katchafire is set to show northern beaches music lovers what they’ve been missing out on…
Story
Film & TV | Variety
15 September 2017
Kimberley Crossman To Star in Showtime’s ‘SMILF’
“The upcoming Showtime comedy series SMILF has cast New Zealand-born actress Kimberley Crossman in a recurring role,” reports Joe Otterson for Variety. Crossman will play Kit-Cat, the roommate…
Story
Sport General | Orlando Sentinel
13 September 2017
Sluggin’ It out with Wrestler Toni Storm
Auckland-born Toni Storm, 26, has wrestled in 13 countries, by her count, but the Mae Young Classic is her first experience in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and when she first came to the WWE…
Story
Business | New York Post
14 September 2017
New Zealand’s Very Own Sex Witch Shaney Marie
An exotic dancer from New Zealand has transformed herself into a “sex witch” and plans on putting her spell on disciples around the world. Melbourne-based Shaney Marie, 31…
Story
Fashion | Vogue
16 September 2017
Model Lili Sumner at New York Fashion Week
Every year for a week in September, the bustling streets of New York are overrun with leggy models running from casting to casting in anticipation of fashion week…
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
