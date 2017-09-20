EDGE #282: Kiwis in Spotlights: Kiri Te Kanawa, Te Reo, Sam Neill, Georgia Fowler + Lili Sumner ++ 16 more

|
|
|Te Ao Maori | Atlas Obscura
19 September 2017
|Speaking Te Reo Maori All Year Round
|The real question is whether the enthusiasm around the annual Maori Language Week (Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori) can spill into the rest of the year. “Te Reo Maori Week should be an everyday event, not just for one week,” artist and activist Tame Iti…
|
|
|
|
|
|Film & TV | New York Times (The)
19 September 2017
|Jane Campion on Her Ovarian Series
|The legality of prostitution and commercial surrogacy, the exploitation of women involved in both – in the end, Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake: China Girl explored those issues more than it explored the crime that opened the series…
|
|
|
|Film & TV | Stuff
18 September 2017
|Sam Neill Nominated for Another Emmy
|A few days out from the Emmy Awards, where Sam Neill, 70, has been nominated in the outstanding narrator category for his work on documentary series Wild New Zealand, the actor showed he was still capable of poking fun at himself.
Neill is just back from the Venice…
|
|
|
|Fashion | Harper’s Bazaar
14 September 2017
|Georgia Fowler Stars in Haute Couture Shoot
|New Zealand model Georgia Fowler, 25, who was recently chosen to once again appear in the Victoria’s Secret Show, donned couture for a shoot at the newly renovated Hotel de Crillon in Paris.“The Hotel de Crillon, it seems, is Paris’ new Garden of Eden, and BAZAAR.com…
|
|
|
|
|
|Architecture | Guardian (The)
17 September 2017
|UFO Home for Sale in Warrington
|A rare spaceship-shaped home located in Warrington and designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968, is for sale, attracting international interest as sci-fi and architecture nerds scramble to secure a UFO abode by the sea…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|