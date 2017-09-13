NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #281: New Zealanders in Profile: New York Times, Daily Mail, Hello!, Vogue, Variety, The Guardian, Japan Times, The Wire ++

13 September 2017

EDGE #281: New Zealanders in Profile: New York Times, Daily Mail, Hello!, Vogue, Variety, The Guardian, Japan Times, The Wire ++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 13 September 2017 | #281 | New York
Politics and Economics | New York Times (The)
12 September 2017
New Zealand’s Election No Longer Predictable
No one had expected New Zealand’s 23 September election to be much of a contest. The conservatives were expected to win, again. But that was before Jacinda Ardern and a wave of support that’s now called “Jacindamania.” The New York Times…

New Zealand | Rough Guides
08 September 2017
New Zealand Ranked Third Most Beautiful Country
New Zealand has been voted the third most beautiful country in the world in a Rough Guides ranking. Scotland was voted the most stunning place in the world,…
Business | LinkedIn
06 September 2017
Winning Like The All Blacks
New Zealand “is small in size and population, but vast in talent and its position on the global scale,” writes Rajeev Gupta in an article published on LinkedIn. Gupta was one of several Australian investors, who…
Rugby | Telegraph (The)
11 September 2017
Vaea Fifita Rescues All Blacks with Solo Try
“New Zealand needed a second-half surge, inspired by Vaea Fifita’s stunning solo try, to shake off Argentina and record a bonus-point win in New Plymouth,”…
Film & TV | Daily Mail
07 September 2017
Richard Wilkins Shares Wildest Backstage Memories
“As an entertainment reporter for more than 30 years, you’d have a lot to talk about,” writes Benjamin Potter in an article in the Daily Mail….
Sport General | Stuff
12 September 2017
Timmy Chiew Wins Top International Gaming Prize
Timmy Chiew, 25, from Auckland has taken out the top spot at an international gaming tournament beating 10 of the world’s best Yu-Gi-Oh players, in a New…
Visual Arts | Radio New Zealand
12 September 2017
Lindauer Portraits on Show in San Francisco
Auckland Art Gallery, Toi o Tamaki, is touring 31 portraits of Maori by the famed artist Gottfried Lindauer, which will be on display at San Francisco’s de Young Fine…
Community/General | ABC News
13 September 2017
New Zealand to Rebuild Christchurch Cathedral
More than six years after being destroyed in the deadly earthquake that struck Christchurch, the city’s iconic cathedral will be rebuilt by the Anglican…
Visual Arts | Stuff
10 September 2017
Photographer Gavin O’Neill Shoots for the Stars
Earlier this year, 46-year-old Gavin O’Neill, who left New Zealand in 1996 to pursue fashion photography, received an email from the personal…
Film & TV | Japan Times (The)
08 September 2017
How Rugby Helped Jared James In Japan
For a Japanese national, the question of why a person from the West would come to Japan is a fascinating one, so much so that there’s even a TV show about it: You wa Nani Shi ni Nihon E?…
Fashion | New York Times (The)
07 September 2017
New York Times Has Designs on Maggie Marilyn
Bristling on the back of an oversize coat, circling the sleeves of knits, bursting from the shoulders of a sweatshirt: Ruffles show up where you least expect them in…
Fashion | Hello!
11 September 2017
Emilia Wickstead Shares Royal Wardrobe Secrets
Auckland-born fashion designer Emilia Wickstead, 34, sits down with Hello! magazine to talk about her fashion philosophy, the art of dressing like a royal and…
Fashion | Daily Mail
10 September 2017
Designer Creates Handbags From Unusual Material
New Zealand designer Lilja Viggosdottir “has created a collection of chic and ‘sustainable’ handbags that use an unusual material to help…
Fashion | Vogue
10 September 2017
Karen Walker on the Shades She’s Wearing for Spring
In celebration of the Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out (VAEFNO) event on 7 September, New Zealander Karen Walker, 47, will be…
Music | Edinburgh Reporter (The)
08 September 2017
Jamie McClennan Performs in Edinburgh
New Zealand-born Jamie McClennan and Scottish folksinger Emily Smith celebrate 15 years of making music together in 2017. The pair will be appearing at the Edinburgh Folk Club, Pleasance…
Music | Wire (The)
09 September 2017
Pioneering Composer Annea Lockwood’s Common Ground
“New Zealand-born Annea Lockwood and the Brazilian Jocy de Oliveira are two composers separated by a distance that is geographical only,”…
Music | Guardian (The)
09 September 2017
Neil Finn’s New Solo LP Contemplative and Tender
Neil Finn, the multi-talented Crowded House frontman, can make the most sophisticated pop music sound like the easiest thing in the world, according…
Music | 303 Magazine
06 September 2017
Colorado Audience Crazy for Opiuo
New Zealander Oscar Davey-Wraight, aka Opiuo, and his band recently played at Colorado’s Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.According to Denver-based online lifestyle site 303 Magazine, the…
Film & TV | Variety Magazine
11 September 2017
Callan Mulvey Joins Outlaw King Cast
Auckland-born actor Callan Mulvey, 42, is joining the cast of upcoming American-Scottish historical action drama Outlaw King, which will be aired on Netflix.According to Variety, Mulvey…
Film & TV | Deadline
08 September 2017
Stefania LaVie Owen Cast in Dick Cheney Biopic Casts
Kiwi actress “Stefania LaVie Owen has joined Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Amy Adams, and Bill Pullman in Annapura’s Dick Cheney biopic,…
Taste | Toronto Star
07 September 2017
Attica Redefining Australia’s Culinary Landscape
New Zealand-born Ben Shewry’s Attica restaurant in Melbourne is ranked one of the best restaurants in the world for good reason, Jessica Wynne…
Taste | Independent (The)
09 September 2017
New Zealand’s Best Ales Available in UK
“Antipodean ales are on the up, with more and more becoming available this side of the equator. These are the [New Zealand] breweries you need to know about,” brewer and…
