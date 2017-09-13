EDGE #281: New Zealanders in Profile: New York Times, Daily Mail, Hello!, Vogue, Variety, The Guardian, Japan Times, The Wire ++

|
Business
06 September 2017
|Winning Like The All Blacks
|New Zealand “is small in size and population, but vast in talent and its position on the global scale,” writes Rajeev Gupta in an article published on LinkedIn. Gupta was one of several Australian investors, who…
|Music | 303 Magazine
06 September 2017
|Colorado Audience Crazy for Opiuo
|New Zealander Oscar Davey-Wraight, aka Opiuo, and his band recently played at Colorado’s Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.According to Denver-based online lifestyle site 303 Magazine, the…
