28 June 2017

EDGE #270: Emirates Team NZ Reclaim America’s Cup, Peter Beck’s Space + NZ a World Power of High-End Filmmaking ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

 

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 28 June 2017 | #270 | New York
America’s Cup | New York Times (The)
27 June 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand Reclaim America’s Cup
Emirates Team New Zealand have won the America’s Cup following their victory over Oracle USA. The Kiwi team “and its crew of young newcomers finished off a surprisingly lopsided 7-1 victory to reclaim the America’s Cup after a 14-year wait,” writes Christopher…

Story
Rugby | Guardian (The)
26 June 2017
New Zealand Run Away with First Test Against Lions
“The British & Irish Lions must now win both remaining Tests to deny New Zealand a series victory after a sobering loss to the All Blacks in…
Story
Taste | AFAR
25 June 2017
Here’s Why Alton Brown is Ready to Move to NZ
American culinary expert and television personality Alton Brown travelled to New Zealand with a day’s notice for experiential travel magazine AFAR where he…
Story
Business | Financial Post
27 June 2017
Peter Beck’s Space a Domain for All
New Zealander Peter Beck was one of the most talked about entrepreneurs at this month’s EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year conference in Monaco, because 40-year-old Beck, who grew up…
Story
Nature | Conversation (The)
28 June 2017
We Need to Appreciate Undervalued Non-Native Birds
In an opinion piece for Australian research news publication The Conversation, Lincoln University professor of ecology Stephen Wratten considers the…
Story
Visual Arts | Daily Mail
26 June 2017
Photographer Amos Chapple Captures Drowned Village
Auckland-born freelance photographer Amos Chapple’s “eerie images capture all that remains of [the] once-green and hilly Romanian village” of…
Story
Sport General | Outdoor Life
25 June 2017
Hunting Public Land Tahr in the Southern Alps
“Red stags (or red deer, as locals call them) capture the most attention when it comes to big-game hunting in New Zealand with their regal racks and famous roar….
Story
Wine | Vancouver Sun
27 June 2017
Winemaker David Paterson on the Rise of BC Grapes
New Zealander David Paterson, winemaker and general manger of Tantalus Vineyards, is a co-founder of what is a rare, winery-run event in British…
Story
Taste | New York Times (The)
24 June 2017
Ben Shewry’s Rich Indigenous Vocabulary Awes
Ben Shewry is one of the most celebrated chefs on this sunburned continent, a New Zealander who moved to Australia in 2002 and has since developed an…
Story
Film & TV | Jakarta Post (The)
24 June 2017
Producer David Metcalf’s Indonesian Labour of Love
Produced by photographer New Zealander David Metcalf and directed by Indonesian filmmaker Erick Est, documentary Journey to Long Saan is a…
Story
Theatre | Otago Daily Times
24 June 2017
Jason Henderson First NZer to Make US Cabaret
Dunedin-based singer Jason Henderson is the first New Zealander to be accepted to attend the St Louis Cabaret Conference from 17-23 July, after which he plans to…
Story
Film & TV | Variety Magazine
23 June 2017
NZ a World Power of High-End Filmmaking
“Breathtaking landscapes have long made New Zealand a prime filming location. Where else, after all, can one find alpine glaciers side by side with subtropical seacoasts?”…
Story
Writers | Edinburgh Reporter (The)
23 June 2017
Writers Contingent Takes NZ to Edinburgh
Poets Courtney Sina Meredith and Hera Lindsay Bird, as well as writer Sarah Laing, make up a contingent of local talent taking New Zealand to the Edinburgh International Book…
