EDGE #246: Chris Liddell appointed to White House, George Ash driving Au music industry, multicultural melting pot by the sea + Flickr’s best pictures of 2016 ++ more

|Travel | YouTube
12 January 2017
|The Real Middle Earth
|Are you a Lord of the Rings fan? Watch this short ad by Tourism New Zealand and find out more about New Zealand as the real Middle Earth.
|New Zealand | Daily Mail
05 January 2017
|Flickr’s Best Pictures of 2016
|“The photo-sharing site has compiled the 10 best uploaded photos of the world… From a winding road through a forest to an ethereal, peaceful lake it’s clear to see why the images were such a hit. The…
|New Zealand | Daily Mail
02 January 2017
|Most Luxurious Holiday Rentals
|Three luxurious holiday rentals in New Zealand have been featured in a Daily Mail article which lists the most luxurious holiday rentals in the world.At Villa Eteroa, a “modernist bolthole in the wilds…
|New Zealand | thesundaily.my
28 December 2016
|A Haven For Thrills
|“When you really want to get away from it all, there’s no better place to visit than New Zealand’s North Island,” according to an article in thesundaily.my.The article recommends starting in Auckland, the North Island’s most populous…
|New Zealand | W (magazine)
20 December 2016
|Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge
|Are you tired of the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere? W Magazine proposes to pack your “swimsuit and jet off to one of these stunning new hotels for a few days of sun, sand and total bliss.”…
