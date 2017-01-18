NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #246: Chris Liddell appointed to White House, George Ash driving Au music industry, multicultural melting pot by the sea + Flickr’s best pictures of 2016 ++ more

Chris Liddell appointed to the White House
In an unparalleled achievement for a New Zealander, Chris Liddell has been appointed to one of the most senior roles in the White House, Assistant to the President. He will commence in his new role in Washington D.C. following President-elect Donald J. Trump’s…

New Zealand | Financial Times
16 January 2017
New Zealand the Place to Be in 2017
From the Himalayas to the Highlands and south to New Zealand, a panel of travel industry leaders have picked the hottest destinations for the coming year in a feature for the Financial…
Nature | Guardian (The)
16 January 2017
Lost British Birdsong Discovered in NZ Birds
By comparing recordings of yellowhammer accents in New Zealand and the UK, scientists have discovered how the birds’ song might have sounded in Britain 150 years…
Music | theMusic
13 January 2017
George Ash Driving Australian Music Industry
Meet the third most important person in the Australian music industry – none other than Universal Music Group’s head honcho, New Zealander George Ash. Ash’s…
New Zealand | Travelers Today
04 January 2017
Taranaki, New Zealand: One Of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions For 2017
Taranaki, New Zealand has placed second in Lonely Planet’s Top Regions for 2017, reports Glory…
Travel | YouTube
12 January 2017
The Real Middle Earth
Are you a Lord of the Rings fan? Watch this short ad by Tourism New Zealand and find out more about New Zealand as the real Middle Earth.
New Zealand | Guardian
07 January 2017
Auckland: A Multicultural Melting Pot by the Sea
“Surrounded by beaches and volcanoes, with a thriving arts scene in between, local journalist Hannah Spyksma shared her Auckland insider tips, which she…
New Zealand | Easy Voyage.de
06 January 2017
Dunedin Railway Station One of the Most Beautiful
Dunedin’s Railway station has been featured in an article on the most beautiful railway stations, published on German travel site…
New Zealand | Daily Mail
05 January 2017
Flickr’s Best Pictures of 2016
“The photo-sharing site has compiled the 10 best uploaded photos of the world… From a winding road through a forest to an ethereal, peaceful lake it’s clear to see why the images were such a hit. The…
Architecture | Condé Nast Traveller
13 January 2017
Michael Seresin’s House at Waterfall Bay
Top New Zealand-born cinematographer has worked with Alan Parker, Mickey Rourke, and Ryan Gosling, but his holiday house at Waterfall Bay in the Marlborough Sounds is far…
Music | Fader
03 January 2017
Aaradhna Singer Putting NZ R&B Scene On Notice
In 2016, Aaradhna Patel put NZ’s R&B scene on notice with her fourth LP, Brown Girl, going to number one and her refusal to accept the award for Best…
New Zealand | Daily Mail
02 January 2017
Most Luxurious Holiday Rentals
Three luxurious holiday rentals in New Zealand have been featured in a Daily Mail article which lists the most luxurious holiday rentals in the world.At Villa Eteroa, a “modernist bolthole in the wilds…
New Zealand | thesundaily.my
28 December 2016
A Haven For Thrills
“When you really want to get away from it all, there’s no better place to visit than New Zealand’s North Island,” according to an article in thesundaily.my.The article recommends starting in Auckland, the North Island’s most populous…
Film & TV | Empire Magazine
27 December 2016
Hunt For The Wilderpeople Best Movie of 2016
Hunt for the Wilderpeople has topped Empire Magazine’s list of top movies (released in the UK) of 2016.”To say that Hunt For The Wilderpeople was a surprise is…
Music | glide Magazine
24 December 2016
Tami Neilson Shows Soul & Sass On ‘Don’t Be Afraid’
New Zealand-based “songstress Tami Neilson delivers a powerful blend of soul and sass on her sophomore LP, a combination…
Design | Telegraph (The)
23 December 2016
Travelling Not so Light with Anouska Hempel
New Zealand-born London socialite and former Bond Girl Anouska Hempel is also renowned for her sumptuous architectural interiors and eye for detail, according to the…
New Zealand | Business Insider
22 December 2016
New Zealand One Of The Countries Where Expats Have Best Quality of Life
New Zealand has taken spot 13 in a ranking of quality of life for expats in…
Community/General | Guardian (The)
21 December 2016
Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals
Wellington International Airport has been featured in a Guardian article that highlights the…
New Zealand | W (magazine)
20 December 2016
Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge
Are you tired of the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere? W Magazine proposes to pack your “swimsuit and jet off to one of these stunning new hotels for a few days of sun, sand and total bliss.”…
