NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #204: NZ On Passport Power Rank Eight, Sam Neill Wants to Ban Plastic Bag, Insta-Worthy Experience at Gibbs Farm + Georgia Pratt On Speaking Your Truth ++

7 March 2018

EDGE #204: NZ On Passport Power Rank Eight, Sam Neill Wants to Ban Plastic Bag, Insta-Worthy Experience at Gibbs Farm + Georgia Pratt On Speaking Your Truth ++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of New Zealand in The World
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 07 March 2018 | #304 | New York
Topp Twins - Topp Country
View Story
Society | News.com.au
01 March 2018
New Zealand on Passport Power Rank Eight
The New Zealand passport has been allocated passport power rank eight in this year’s Global Passport Power Rank. Singapore and South Korea took the first spot in the ranking with their passports allowing travellers to visit 162 nations visa-free. News.com.au reports.

Germany, now tied…

Story
Community/General | The Daily Express
01 March 2018
New Zealand One of the Friendliest Countries for Expats
“Many experienced expats will tell you that the friendliness of the locals should be one of your key considerations in your search for a new home abroad,” writes Sam Gardner in an article for The Daily Express…
Story
Community/General | Guardian (The)
06 March 2018
Why New Zealand and Australia Should Bid To Host The Winter Olympics
“The five interlaced rings on the Olympic flag represent the five continents of the world, but the Winter Olympics has only been hosted on three continents by just 12 countries. No southern…
Story
Community/General | Look to the Stars
06 March 2018
Sam Neill Wants to Ban the Plastic Bag
Actor Sam Neill is the latest recruit on board Greenpeace’s campaign against plastic bags. He joins Dr Jane Goodall and former NZ Prime Minister Helen Clark in the quest to ban single-use plastic bags, “something tens of…
Story
Community/General | Guardian (The)
03 March 2018
How NZ Peanut Butter Inspired This Couple to Make Their Own
After returning to the UK in 2012, after seven years in New Zealand, Stuart Franklin and his wife Kathryn “found they were missing one thing about New Zealand more than anything else: peanut butter…
Story
Visual Arts | The Asian Age
07 March 2018
Gibbs Farm – An Insta-Worthy Travel Experience
“Social media has enabled people to travel brag as soon as the vacation starts.” The most common themes are food, landscapes or landmarks, cityscapes, beaches and drinks. Posing with unique art…
Story
Wine | Bloomberg
28 February 2018
New Zealand’s New Big Thing Is Pinot Noir
New Zealand “was once known merely for crisp, grassy sauvignon blanc wines. No longer,” Elin McCoy writes in a report for Bloomberg.“Actor Sam Neill just finished a six-part television documentary on the voyages of Captain Cook…
No8 - Recharged
Story
Music | Billboard
03 March 2018
With FAKY Anna Sawai Is Broadening Her Horizons
Loads of acts around the world are proving that the pop game is now a truly global one, and FAKY continues to show the rising appeal of modern-day Japanese pop with their latest English single. New Zealand…
Story
Music | The Daily Telegraph
04 March 2018
Jon Stevens Takes Best Of Tour to NSW
“After a career spanning decades, rock musician Jon Stevens has finally taken time to reflect on his greatest hits — and take them on the road” with his ‘best of tour’ around Australia. The tour features hits from across his vast career, writes Stacey…
Story
Film & TV | Forbes
05 March 2018
Thor: Ragnarok’s Hidden New Zealand and Australia References
“There are fans who are going to want to come back for more just to notice every detail that New Zealand director Taika Waititi stuck in” Thor: Ragnarok…
Story
Design | Architectural Digest
02 March 2018
Aspen Chalet Gets the Sandra Nunnerley Touch
Wellington-born New York-based interior designer Sandra Nunnerley’s recent Aspen project, a reinvented ski chalet, features in AD France.The home was designed by American architect Alan Wanzenburg…
Story
Fashion | Harper’s Bazaar
05 March 2018
Maggie Marilyn Can Make a Dress Do Crazy Things
Part sporty part smart, Maggie Marilyn is an ethically responsible label launched in 2016 and has become a go-to for girls who like a statement piece with polish. Harper’s Bazaar asked New Zealand-born Marilyn to choose…
Story
Fashion | Vogue
02 March 2018
Inspiring Model Georgia Pratt Says to Be Your Truth
As anyone who’s spent time in a few fitting rooms knows, finding a great pair of jeans can take a little time – almost as much time as it can take to find your style, your voice, and really, yourself. Canadian Grace Mahary who…
Story
War & Peace | Herald Sun
02 March 2018
National Serviceman Ross Cameron’s Close Call
Ross Cameron never saw the bloody conflicts of Vietnam but he almost got the call. The New Zealand-born National Serviceman, who lives in Townsville, Australia, had his birthday come up in his country’s compulsory military service ballot in…
Story
Z-Files | Deccan Chronicle
05 March 2018
Karl Rock Surprises Locals With Grasp of Hindi
Karl Rock, a New Zealander currently living in Delhi, has won many Indian hearts with his fluent Hindi, and in his video “Foreigner Surprising Indians with Hindi” specifically.On his website India Survival Guide, Rock identifies as someone…
Story
New Zealand | The Province
04 March 2018
Why You Should Visit New Zealand
“Chances are you’ve met a kiwi or two and you’ve probably seen Lord of the Rings—the country’s friendly population and breathtaking natural beauty is reason enough to visit. But if you still need convincing, here are a few more reasons,” writes Jane Mundy in an…
SweeneyVesty Studio
TwitterSocialFacebook
See all stories and an 13,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2018 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #303: NZ’s Role in Apocalypse Now, Marlon Williams Tiny Desk Session, Taika Waititi’s Breakers and Upperers + Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers ++

Magazine

EDGE #303: NZ’s Role in Apocalypse Now, Marlon Williams Tiny Desk Session, Taika Waititi’s Breakers and Upperers + Skiing’s Remarkable Wells Brothers ++

EDGE #301: NZ Perfect Place to Shape Ed Hillary, Kimbra’s Primal Heart, Tape Face in Vegas, Braindead Revisited, Bevan Congdon RIP + MORE
EDGE #300: 125 Years of Female Vote in NZ, NZ Fourth Best Democracy, NZ Food Experiences, Graham Henry Joins Auckland + Mark Bridgwater’s Breathtaking Outdoor Shot ++
EDGE #299: Rocket Lab Launches Humanity Star, Peter Jackson Brings WWI to Life, Tiritiri Matangi Island + Dreams of Moving to NZ ++
EDGE #298: NZers Wary of Impact of Tourism, Praise for Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Craft Beer + Whero O Te Rangi Bailey ++

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter