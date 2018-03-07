EDGE #204: NZ On Passport Power Rank Eight, Sam Neill Wants to Ban Plastic Bag, Insta-Worthy Experience at Gibbs Farm + Georgia Pratt On Speaking Your Truth ++

|
|Wine | Bloomberg
28 February 2018
|New Zealand’s New Big Thing Is Pinot Noir
|New Zealand “was once known merely for crisp, grassy sauvignon blanc wines. No longer,” Elin McCoy writes in a report for Bloomberg.“Actor Sam Neill just finished a six-part television documentary on the voyages of Captain Cook…
|Music | The Daily Telegraph
04 March 2018
|Jon Stevens Takes Best Of Tour to NSW
|“After a career spanning decades, rock musician Jon Stevens has finally taken time to reflect on his greatest hits — and take them on the road” with his ‘best of tour’ around Australia. The tour features hits from across his vast career, writes Stacey…
|New Zealand | The Province
04 March 2018
|Why You Should Visit New Zealand
|“Chances are you’ve met a kiwi or two and you’ve probably seen Lord of the Rings—the country’s friendly population and breathtaking natural beauty is reason enough to visit. But if you still need convincing, here are a few more reasons,” writes Jane Mundy in an…
