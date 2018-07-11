EDGE #322: “Visionary Agent” Harry M Miller, Wayne Pivac to Succeed Warren Gatland, NZ Inside Stories + Yellow Is Forbidden + +

|
|Cricket | ESPN
10 July 2018
|Richard Hadlee’s the Best Bowling of All Time
|New Zealand cricket legend Richard Hadlee has claimed top spot in ESPNcricinfo’s ‘Top 25 Bowling Performances of All Time’. ESPNcricinfo blogger Anantha Narayanan provides a table current up to the West Indies-Sri Lanka St Lucia…
|Community/General | NZ Story Group
04 July 2018
|New Zealand’s Inside Stories
|New Zealand Story Group have created a selection of New Zealand stories, which underpin the values of Kaitiaki, Ingenuity, and Integrity, to share with the world.”“New Zealand already has a well-deserved reputation for outstanding…
|Nature | Guardian (The)
09 July 2018
|NZ Most Perilous Place for Seabirds
|“Seabirds are more at risk of dying due to plastic in New Zealand than anywhere else in the world, new research presented to parliament has shown.” Eleanor Ainge Roy reports for The Guardian.“New Zealand is considered “the seabird capital of the…
|New Zealand | CNN Travel
07 July 2018
|Where to See Aurora Australis in NZ
|Away from the main cities, New Zealand’s “velvety black skies are a milky swirl of celestial galaxies story,” writes Kate Springer in an article for CNN. “And then there’s the ethereal glow of the Aurora Australis, the southern hemisphere’s…
|Film & TV | NZIFF
07 July 2018
|Yellow Is Forbidden Auckland Premiere
|After premiering to fantastic reviews at Tribeca Film Festival, New York, Pietra Brettkelly’s Yellow Is Forbidden will be shown in Auckland at the upcoming New Zealand International Film Festival. “Kiwi director…
|Film & TV | Vanity Fair
08 July 2018
|Thomasin McKenzie a Force of Nature
|Might Debra Granik’s latest film launch New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie into the same stratosphere as the Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence? Vanity Fair investigates. Granik’s work feels like a salve to the…
|Video | Youtube
09 July 2018
|Wellington Paranormal Trailer
|Wellington Paranormal is the first of a handful of continuations of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s What We Do in the Shadows and debuts on TVNZ 2 on July 11. Watch the trailer here…
