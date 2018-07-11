NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #322: “Visionary Agent” Harry M Miller, Wayne Pivac to Succeed Warren Gatland, NZ Inside Stories + Yellow Is Forbidden + +

11 July 2018

EDGE #322: “Visionary Agent” Harry M Miller, Wayne Pivac to Succeed Warren Gatland, NZ Inside Stories + Yellow Is Forbidden + +

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, publisher, NZEDGE.COM | 11 July 2018 | #322 | New York
Researched, edited and produced by Jane Nye (Berlin), Carla Hofler, Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
See all stories and a 14,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2018 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.
Dream Catchers
View Story
Obituaries | Australian (The)
06 July 2018
“Visionary Agent” & “Theatrical Producer” Harry M Miller
“One of Australia’s most well-known music and entertainment promoters, Harry M Miller, has died, aged 84,” writes Sam Buckingham-Jones in an article for The Australian. “By his side were his long-term partner Simmone Logue, daughters Justine, Brook and Lauren and their mother…

Story
Rugby | BBC Sport
10 July 2018
Wayne Pivac to Succeed Warren Gatland as Wales Coach
“Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac will succeed Warren Gatland as Wales coach on a four-year deal.” BBC reports. “Gatland is stepping down after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and will be replaced by his fellow New Zealander…
Story
Cricket | ESPN
10 July 2018
Richard Hadlee’s the Best Bowling of All Time
New Zealand cricket legend Richard Hadlee has claimed top spot in ESPNcricinfo’s ‘Top 25 Bowling Performances of All Time’. ESPNcricinfo blogger Anantha Narayanan provides a table current up to the West Indies-Sri Lanka St Lucia…
Story
Sport General | ESPN
09 July 2018
Robert Whittaker Named Fighter of the Year
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, New Zealand-born Robert Whittaker has been named International Fighter of the Year at the World MMA Awards in Las Vegas, United States. The honour follows…
Story
Community/General | NZ Story Group
04 July 2018
New Zealand’s Inside Stories
New Zealand Story Group have created a selection of New Zealand stories, which underpin the values of Kaitiaki, Ingenuity, and Integrity, to share with the world.”“New Zealand already has a well-deserved reputation for outstanding…
Story
Politics and Economics | New York Times (The)
09 July 2018
Trans-Tasman Tussle Over Deportation
The cancellation of Australian visas on the grounds of “character” has soared since December 2014, when the government amended its immigration law. Last year, more than half of those visas belonged to New Zealanders, almost 1300 of whom have…
Story
Watersports | Guardian (The)
11 July 2018
Kayaker Paddles from Australia to New Zealand
“Scott Donaldson has arrived in New Plymouth after spending two months at sea, covering 2000km,” as reported in The Guardian. “The 48-year-old has become the first person to kayak the more than 2000km from…
Story
Nature | Guardian (The)
10 July 2018
Frolicking Right Whale Charms Wellingtonians
A huge southern right whale frolicking in Wellington harbour brought the capital’s waterfront to a standstill last week as locals skipped work to catch a glimpse of the animal.Southern right whales used to be a common sight…
Story
Nature | Guardian (The)
09 July 2018
NZ Most Perilous Place for Seabirds
“Seabirds are more at risk of dying due to plastic in New Zealand than anywhere else in the world, new research presented to parliament has shown.” Eleanor Ainge Roy reports for The Guardian.“New Zealand is considered “the seabird capital of the…
Story
New Zealand | CNN Travel
07 July 2018
Where to See Aurora Australis in NZ
Away from the main cities, New Zealand’s “velvety black skies are a milky swirl of celestial galaxies story,” writes Kate Springer in an article for CNN. “And then there’s the ethereal glow of the Aurora Australis, the southern hemisphere’s…
No8 - Recharged
Story
Film & TV | NZIFF
07 July 2018
Yellow Is Forbidden Auckland Premiere
After premiering to fantastic reviews at Tribeca Film Festival, New York, Pietra Brettkelly’s Yellow Is Forbidden will be shown in Auckland at the upcoming New Zealand International Film Festival. “Kiwi director…
Story
Film & TV | Vanity Fair
08 July 2018
Thomasin McKenzie a Force of Nature
Might Debra Granik’s latest film launch New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie into the same stratosphere as the Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence? Vanity Fair investigates. Granik’s work feels like a salve to the…
Story
Film & TV | Vulture
05 July 2018
New Netflix Show for Tickled’s David Farrier
“If you’re a weird-documentary fetishist, you’re probably already obsessed with Tickled, an unbelievably strange saga featuring underground ‘tickle cells’ and a scheming, shadowy figure who spends…
Story
Medicine/Health | Marie Claire
05 July 2018
Bioethicist Josephine Johnston on Egg-Freezing
Australia’s first dedicated egg-freezing clinic opened late last year, promoting the procedure as an insurance policy against infertility. But does it represent hope, hype or heartbreak? Some call the egg freezing drive…
Story
Visual Arts | Independent (The)
04 July 2018
Rare ISS Moon Shot Captured by Josh Kirkley
Auckland amateur astrophotographer Josh Kirkley captured a shot so unusual the cameraman can be heard gasping as he films clip. Kirkley describes his “shock” at capturing footage of the International Space…
Story
Visual Arts | Irish Mirror
07 July 2018
Ink Artist Steve Butcher’s Latest Eerily Lifelike
Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been immortalised in a brilliantly detailed tattoo by famed ink artist, Aucklander Steve Butcher.Butcher spent 12 hours on the eerily lifelike tat on a UFC fan that shows a…
Story
Fashion | Singapore Tatler
08 July 2018
Get Summery with Emilia Wickstead and Matches
Auckland-born designer Emilia Wickstead’s summer-ready capsule collection – a collaboration with Matches Fashion – is recommended by Singapore Tatler.“British-based Wickstead, 34, creates her first vacation…
Story
Fashion | South China Morning Post
05 July 2018
Activewear Brand Dead Studios Impresses Influencers
Activewear is expected to outsell luxury fashion within two years, and Australian labels are expanding aggressively and gaining recognition around the world, impressing…
Story
Dance | Stuff
06 July 2018
Dance Prodigy Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson in Houston
The past year has been a whirlwind of events for professional ballet dancer Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson, Jonathan Guildford writes for Stuff.The Christchurch-born ballet prodigy has started his first professional job with…
Story
Wine | Decanter
11 July 2018
Meeting Jenny Dobson a Pioneer of the Médoc
Jenny Dobson is a New Zealander considered to have been one of the first female cellar masters in the Médoc and who was subsequently nicknamed the ‘queen of red wine blending’…
Story
Video | Youtube
09 July 2018
Wellington Paranormal Trailer
Wellington Paranormal is the first of a handful of continuations of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s What We Do in the Shadows and debuts on TVNZ 2 on July 11. Watch the trailer here…
Story
Business | Forbes
06 July 2018
Ethique’s Brianne West Challenges Beauty Industry
“Self-taught green entrepreneur New Zealander Brianne West launched the zero-waste personal care brand Ethique to challenge the clean beauty industry…
