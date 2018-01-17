EDGE #297: Phil Keoghan’s 30th Race, Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Niki Caro, Kimbra, Rotorua + Beulah Koale’s Breakout Performance++

|
|Music | Magnetic Magazine
10 January 2018
|Kimbra is Pop Music Royalty
|Humility and elegance only begin to describe the essence of what makes New Zealander Kimbra such an unstoppable pop music force, according to EDM blog Magnetic Magazine. Kimbra, 27, is pop music royalty. With queen-like…
|Nature | Daily Mail
14 January 2018
|Adorable Penguin Melts Hearts in Bluff
|Footage of a Fiordland crested penguin in Bluff waddling up to his awaiting human friend Rodney Clark has delighted the internet and amused many New Zealand locals.
The video shows Bluff local Clark standing on the pavement, waiting…
