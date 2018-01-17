NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #297: Phil Keoghan’s 30th Race, Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Niki Caro, Kimbra, Rotorua + Beulah Koale’s Breakout Performance++

17 January 2018

EDGE #297: Phil Keoghan’s 30th Race, Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Niki Caro, Kimbra, Rotorua + Beulah Koale’s Breakout Performance++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM |17 January 2018 | #297 | New York
Film & TV | Parade
11 January 2018
Amazing Race Host Phil Keoghan Amasses 30 Seasons
With the cold of the Northern Hemisphere winter settling in and outdoor activities coming to a standstill, there’s nothing better to get your heart pumping than reality TV favourite The Amazing Race, hosted by New Zealand-born Phil Keoghan. The ten-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program…

Story
Theatre | The Guardian
16 January 2018
Top 2018 Comedy Acts Include Two NZ Favourites
Flight of the Conchords and Rose Matafeo are two “uproarious” comedy acts Guardian readers are recommended to buy tickets for this year, included alongside the world’s…
Story
New Zealand | New York Times (The)
17 January 2018
Rotorua a New York Times 2018 Must-Visit Place
“Come for the mud baths, stay for the beauty,” the New York Times says of Rotorua in its annual ‘52 Places to Go in 2018’ list.Rotorua is included in the annual list…
Story
Sport General | Aspen Times
15 January 2018
Christy Prior Wins Snowboard Slope in Aspen
New Zealander Christy Prior (pictured centre) has won the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition at the US Grand Prix in Snowmass, Aspen, boosting her chances at making it to the 2018…
Story
Z-Files | Palm Beach Daily News
11 January 2018
Anna Wilding Recalls Time in The White House Press Corps
“Marine One had just landed on the South Lawn and Anna Wilding was standing 20 feet away among the press with her camera in hand, ready to capture the 44th president head back into the White…
Story
Community/General | MachineDesign
11 January 2018
The Global Search for Skilled Workers
“New Zealand is undergoing the biggest infrastructure build in the nation’s history,” writes Jeff Kerns in MachineDesign. “As such, a group of private companies and government organizations has launched…
Story
Community/General | Food & Wine
12 January 2018
Paving Hamilton’s Streets with Beer Bottle Sand
Hamilton has launched a pilot programme that’s repaving roadways with old beer bottles. No, you can’t see a bunch of Budweiser labels when you come to a stop…
Story
Writers | Samoa Observer
10 January 2018
Competition Winner Liana Roberts-Letiu Validated
As the overall winner of the 2017 Samoa Observer Tusitala short story competition, Samoan New Zealander, Liana Roberts-Letiu, 21, is as intriguing as the title of her short story entry “An Elegant Tantrum”, Elizabeth Ah-Hi reports for…
Story
Visual Arts | Hyperallergic
16 January 2018
Outsider Fair Preview of Susan Te Kahurangi King
“As the Outsider Art Fair (OAF) – which opens [in New York on] 18 January, and runs through 21 January – rolls into town, the specialised sector it celebrates has plenty to crow about, even as debates about certain provocative…
Story
Z-Files | Yorkshire Post (The)
13 January 2018
Misfiled Piece of Brontë Brother’s Work Found in NZ
The first Brontë manuscript identified in New Zealand has been restored to its place in literary history thanks to university researchers. The fragment of Branwell Brontë’s work was misfiled as a letter in the Heritage Collections of the Dunedin …
Story
Film & TV | Hollywood Reporter
15 January 2018
Hollywood Directors Like Niki Caro a Force
Never in the history of Hollywood has more than one female filmmaker been at the helm of a feature with a budget of USD$100 million or more – until now. On the heels of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, three…
Story
Film & TV | Variety
15 January 2018
Beulah Koale’s Role Breakout Performance of ‘17
New Zealand actor Beulah Koale’s role in the 2017 film Thank You For Your Service has been deemed a “breakout” performance of the year by industry publication Variety…
Story
Film & TV | Screen Daily
15 January 2018
Anthony McCarten on the Challenge of Churchill
Darkest Hour depicts Winston Churchill in the crucial weeks that defined him as a wartime leader. Screen Daily’s Jeremy Kay talks to writer-producer, New Plymouth-born Anthony McCarten and Working…
Story
Fashion | Daily Mail
12 January 2018
Nopesisters Abreast of Cancer With T-Message
Inspirational Wellington designer siblings Johanna and Brittany Cosgrove, are sharing profits from their clothing range Nopesisters to help survivors of breast cancer and sexual assault.The trailblazers behind…
Story
Fashion | Vogue
13 January 2018
Emilia Wickstead’s Pre-Fall ‘18 Collection Reviewed
“One thing to say about [New Zealander] Emilia Wickstead: She’s one of those London designers who’s become a modern ‘social success’ with her fit-and-flare midis, long sleeves, and talent for colour which chimes the…
Story
Community/General | New York Post
11 January 2018
Secrets of Real-Life Game of Thrones Revealed
A team of British scientists are set to make the trip to New Zealand this month, all in the hopes of unlocking the secrets hidden in the 600-year-old Canterbury Roll, the only genealogical…
Story
Film & TV | Entertainment Weekly
12 January 2018
Meet the Feebles Had No Taste at All
New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson has gained the reputation of being a genuine class act, thanks to films like Heavenly Creatures, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and his remake of King Kong. But Jackson began his career…
Story
Film & TV | UPROXX
13 January 2018
Jumanji Star Rhys Darby’s Profile on Rise in US
In the Jumanji sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, there’s also a cadre of non-playable characters the untested heroes must contend with, one of which is played by…
Story
Science/Tech | Paste Magazine
12 January 2018
Jonathan Dower Gets a Kick Out of His Game
New Zealander Jonathan Dower, who is a game artist for Helsinki-based Supercell, didn’t just design how people play the real-time multiplayer game Clash Royale – he helped come up with how it looks, too, and he’s proud…
Story
Science/Tech | The Star Online
13 January 2018
Julian Oliver Mines ZCash in Harvest Project
Julian Oliver is a New Zealander who uses wind power to mine ZCash – a bitcoin cousin – to fund climate research as part of a project called, Harvest. As the poster child for the…
Story
Music | Magnetic Magazine
10 January 2018
Kimbra is Pop Music Royalty
Humility and elegance only begin to describe the essence of what makes New Zealander Kimbra such an unstoppable pop music force, according to EDM blog Magnetic Magazine. Kimbra, 27, is pop music royalty. With queen-like…
Story
Music | Guardian (The)
14 January 2018
There Are English Trees in Neil Finn’s Garden
A recent Guardian reader-curated playlist about trees includes songs from the Beach Boys, Esperanza Spalding, the Shamen and Crowded House.“Since time immemorial trees have provided people…
Story
Nature | Economic Times
16 January 2018
Largest Underwater Eruption Discovered off NZ
Researchers have found that the world’s largest deep ocean volcanic eruption happened 1000km north east of New Zealand.

Named as Havre, the deep ocean volcanic eruption was first discovered in 2002. A solidified volcanic rock…
Story
Nature | Daily Mail
14 January 2018
Adorable Penguin Melts Hearts in Bluff
Footage of a Fiordland crested penguin in Bluff waddling up to his awaiting human friend Rodney Clark has delighted the internet and amused many New Zealand locals.
The video shows Bluff local Clark standing on the pavement, waiting…
Story
New Zealand | Entrepreneur
14 January 2018
Bike Trip in NZ Helps US Woman Realise Her Dream
American woman Maggie Schlarb took her two-year-old son on a five-month biking journey in New Zealand and learned valuable lessons to start a company. She tells Entrepreneur…
No8Recharged
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
