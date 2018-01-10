EDGE #296: Jim Anderton RIP, Jean Batten, Mt Taranaki, Laughing Keas, All Birds, Lorde +Tane Mahuta ++

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Music | Guardian (The)
09 January 2018
|What Will Lorde Come up With Next?
|Lorde’s Melodrama has made it into the top five of the Guardian’s 50 Best Albums of 2017, an LP the UK publication considers, “a work of insight, strength and gloriously self-aware wit.”“On the face of it …
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Zealand | Evening Standard
05 January 2018
|New Zealand’s Best-Kept Secret
|“It’s no secret that New Zealand is homes to some of the world’s most stunning landscapes,” writes Laura Hampson in an article for the Evening Standard. “But for those who are looking to add a dash of luxury” to…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|