10 January 2018

EDGE #296: Jim Anderton RIP, Jean Batten, Mt Taranaki, Laughing Keas, All Birds, Lorde +Tane Mahuta ++

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM |10 January 2018 | #296 | New York
Obituaries | Reuters
08 January 2018
Jim Anderton a Towering Figure in Politics
One of New Zealand’s senior political figures, former deputy prime minister Auckland-born Jim Anderton, has died in Christchurch, aged 79.
The idealistic former president of New Zealand’s progressive Labour Party became disillusioned with the organisation’s direction in 1989 so he broke away to create …

Story
Media | National Geographic
09 January 2018
Robin Hammond Image Best Nat Geo Picture
Documentary photographer New Zealand-born Robin Hammond’s image of Avery Jackson, a transgender child from Kansas City in the United States, has been selected as one of the National Geographic’s 57…
Story
Community/General | Guardian (The)
09 January 2018
Mt Taranaki Given Same Legal Rights as a Person
The sacred mountain in the North Island is the third geographic feature in the country to be granted a “legal personality” entitled the same legal rights as a person, Eleanor Ainge Roy reports…
Story
Science/Tech | Guardian (The)
10 January 2018
Laughing Kea a Science Story of the Year
Leading scientists pick the dozen most significant discoveries and developments of 2017 – from a steep decline in flying insects to a laughter-like play vocalisation – a warble call – has been discovered in keas…
Story
Z-Files | Perth Now
08 January 2018
Anniversary of Ed Hillary’s South Pole First
It was the first few days of 1958 and the two teams of the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition were converging on the South Pole. Although it was not meant to be a race, New Zealand…
Story
Community/General | Fédération Aéronautique Internationale
27 December 2017
Fond Memories of Flying Pioneer Jean Batten
“Jean Batten was the first woman to be awarded the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s highest award, the FAI Gold Air Medal. Awarded 80…
Story
New Zealand | The Jakarta Post
08 January 2018
NZ Named Asia-Pacific Top Golf Destination
New Zealand had been named top golf destination in the Asia Pacific region by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) for the second time. Held for the first time in 2000, the annual award is given to…
Story
Music | Guardian (The)
09 January 2018
What Will Lorde Come up With Next?
Lorde’s Melodrama has made it into the top five of the Guardian’s 50 Best Albums of 2017, an LP the UK publication considers, “a work of insight, strength and gloriously self-aware wit.”“On the face of it …
Story
Music | DIY
02 January 2018
Superorganism Push Pop Into the Next Dimension
From secretive internet sensations to one of the most talked about new bands around, Superorganism’s hyper-modern approach to pop is propelling them further by the …
Story
Music | Vanyaland
05 January 2018
Looking Back on a Decade of The Naked and Famous
Ten years into being a band, Auckland-formed group The Naked and Famous are finally living up to the first half of their name and baring it all – kind of. Victoria Wasylak of online music and…
Story
Z-Files | Guardian (The)
04 January 2018
Waiheke Commute One of the More Unusual
Whether it’s skiing, snowboarding or skating, Guardian readers from around the world, who opt to take an alternative route to work, share their stories, including Aucklander…
Story
New Zealand | Evening Standard
05 January 2018
New Zealand’s Best-Kept Secret
“It’s no secret that New Zealand is homes to some of the world’s most stunning landscapes,” writes Laura Hampson in an article for the Evening Standard. “But for those who are looking to add a dash of luxury” to…
Story
Writers | NJ.com
03 January 2018
NZ Escape Octopus Immortalized In Kids Book
How many stories about octopuses escaping from their confines can there be,” writes Jacqueline Cutler in an article published on NJ.com. When she was one page into the…
Story
Taste | Broadsheet
03 January 2018
Hayden McMillan’s Etta one of Melbourne’s Best
A number of Melbourne’s best-known restaurateurs and chefs opened new venues in 2017, and they did not disappoint. This was a year for the industry veteran with a precise and emphatic…
Story
Taste | Just Opened London
26 December 2017
Chantelle Nicholson Eats Plant-Based in London
New Zealander Chantelle Nicholson is chef patron at Tredwells in London’s West End where she takes huge pride in ensuring that there are plenty of plant-based dishes on the menu…
Story
Architecture | Sydney Morning Herald (The)
29 December 2017
Attica Looks to Australian Bush for Design
Ben Shewry’s award-winning Melbourne restaurant Attica now has an interior to match. New Zealand-born Shewry was not only keen to capture a sense of the Victorian…
Story
Business | Forbes
29 December 2017
Allbirds, How To Take A Leap Of Faith To Success
Former professional soccer star Tim Brown “was troubled by what he felt was a lack of sustainable practices in footwear materials and manufacturing,” as well as “the over-the-top nature of the branding…
Story
Business | Inhabitat
04 January 2018
Cycle on Water with Manta5’s Electric Water Bike
“New Zealand-based company Manta5 has created a hydrofoil bike that allows cyclists to glide atop water,” writes Lacy Cooke in an article for Inhabitat.Co-founder Guy Howard-Willis “glimpsed…
Story
Business | Huffington Post (The)
06 January 2018
Journey Through Scent with Abel’s Frances Shoemack
When Huffington Post contributor E. Nina Rothe was introduced to Amsterdam-based brand Abel at this year’s Pitti Fragranze, a fragrance fair held in Florence every September, she fell in love. Not just with…
Story
Sport General | Stuff
09 January 2018
Kyle Glogoski Signs with Philadelphia Phillies
Auckland-born pitcher Kyle Glogoski, 18, has signed a contract to play with the Philadelphia Phillies in America’s Major League Baseball (MLB).

Glogoski, who currently pitches for…
Story
Business | Daily Mail
08 January 2018
Organisational Expert Beck Wadworth Shares Tips
Twenty-eight-year-old New Zealander Beck Wadworth founded her own stationery company and blog, An Organised Life, in 2013 – after a fruitless search to find a functional-yet-sleek diary…
Story
Music | Guardian (The)
01 January 2018
Oslo-Based Brady Daniell-Smith’s Debut a Hidden Gem
From hypnotic hip-hop to Japanese psych-rock, Observer critics pick some albums of 2017 that deserve a wider audience, including the work of New Zealand-born Brady Daniell-Smith…
Story
New Zealand | Guardian (The)
28 December 2017
The World’s Largest Kauri Tree – Tāne Mahuta
Tāne Mahuta is the “largest kauri tree in the world and being up close to ‘the lord of the forest’, a sacred Maori site, is a powerful experience” that is said to reduce visitors to tears, writes Matilda Battersby in an article…
Story
Visual Arts | East Anglican Daily Times
27 December 2017
Michael Linton’s Record Breaking Mosaic on Show
An exhibition showcasing New Zealander Michael Linton’s handmade replica of the Bayeux Tapestry, has opened in Melton, Suffolk. The 64-metre long mosaic contains 3 million tiny…
Story
New Zealand | South China Morning Post
02 January 2018
Wild Kiwi Experience On Stewart Island
The Kiwi bird might be New Zealand’s national emblem, “but few New Zealanders have even seen the usually nocturnal flightless bird,” as reported in an article in the South China Morning Post. A night time tour on…
See all stories and an 13,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2018 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

 

