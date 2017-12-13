NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #294: From The Guardian, Adweek, Mashable, Daily Mail, LA Times, BBC, Vogue + More

13 December 2017

EDGE #294: From The Guardian, Adweek, Mashable, Daily Mail, LA Times, BBC, Vogue + More

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 13 December 2017 | #294 | New York
New Zealand | Mashable
11 December 2017
Milford Sound NZ’s Most Instagrammed Place
“Pictures don’t quite do Milford Sound justice, but that’s not stopping people from trying,” writes Johnny Lieu in an article for Mashable. Often referred to as the “eighth wonder of the world” the fjord on New Zealand’s South Island is the country’s most Instagrammed place in 2017…

Story
Music | Guardian (The)
11 December 2017
Lorde Lands No 1 Guardian Spot for Green Light
England’s Guardian collates a list of the 100 best songs of 2017 as voted for by its critics, which Auckland-born singing sensation Lorde tops, with the single Green Light from her award-winning second album, Melodrama. “With this barnstorming…
Story
Motorsports | South China Morning Post
6 December 2017
Formula E Driver Mitch Evans an Exceptional Talent
Sitting in a business suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hong Kong, 23-year-old Formula E driver, New Zealander Mitch Evans is soft-spoken and unassuming.But you need only ask Evans’ Panasonic Jaguar Racing…
Story
Politics and Economics | Financial Times(The)
12 December 2017
More Women Needed in Politics Says Ardern
This has been a year dominated by women speaking out and fighting back. The Financial Times spotlight those who have made waves this year, from prime ministers (including New Zealander Jacinda Ardern) to World Cup…
Story
Media | Adweek
13 December 2017
New Cops Ad Drives Increase in Web Traffic
How do you reach a broad cross-section of potential police recruits? Adweek asks. With an entertaining video that features a broad cross-section of police spokespeople. Ogilvy did just that for New Zealand Police…
Story
Science/Tech | Daily Mail
11 December 2017
Meet the World’s First Virtual Politician
Politicians in New Zealand might want to watch their backs, as they could soon face stiff competition in the form of a virtual bot, Shibali Best reports for the Daily Mail. Created by Marlborough man Nick Gerritsen, ‘Sam’ is the…
Story
Business | The Lingerie Journal
6 December 2017
Confitex Launches in US
“For the 25 million Americans who experience bladder control issues, few underwear products have combined comfort, fashion and performance – until now,” writes Manoela Marandino in an article for…
Story
Watersports | Sail World
12 December 2017
Remembering Sir Peter Blake 16 Years On
“It is 16 years since we lost Volvo Ocean Race legend Sir Peter Blake,” Jonno Turner writes for sailing news network Sail-World. “A three-time Ocean Race skipper, he finally achieved his dream…
Story
Video | Youtube
6 December 2017
America’s Cup AC75 Boat Concept Revealed
Emirates Team New Zealand, the winners of the 2017 America’s Cup, have unveiled their ground-breaking new America’s Cup class race boat concept. Watch the video to find out more…
Story
Watersports | Australian (The)
7 December 2017
Neville Crichton Back at the Helm to Hobart
New Zealand-born businessman and sailor Neville Crichton, 72, will skipper this year’s Sydney to Hobart yacht race in perennial favourite and nine-time winner Wild Oats XI…
Story
Agriculture | Deccan Chronicle
7 December 2017
Graeme Sait Discusses a Chemical-Free World
Educator and writer Graeme Sait’s mission in life is creating a new agricultural paradigm for the world to improve human health. Soil health and nutrition farming is what the New Zealander imparts and India, and the…
Story
Taste | Irish Times (The)
8 December 2017
Vines Village Café Irish Chef Thriving in NZ
As part of Food Month at The Irish Times, Irish chefs working abroad tell us about their jobs. Francis Nolan, from Baltinglass, County Wicklow, is head chef at Vines Village Café in Blenheim, Marlborough…
Story
Taste | Good Food
10 December 2017
Forget About the Quenelle Warns Chef Peter Gunn
“Quenelle. You wouldn’t think that such an elegant word (apparently derived from the less fancy German word knoedel) could strike fear in the heart of a chef. But standing in front of my…
Story
Film & TV | Los Angeles Times
9 December 2017
Top of the Lake Creators Get Together for a Laugh
The team behind Top of the Lake: China Girl plunges into prostitution, illegal surrogacy, motherhood – and humour. New Zealander Jane Campion and Australian collaborators co-creator Gerard Lee and co-director…
Story
Theatre | Blouin Artinfo
7 December 2017
Tape Face to Perform at Norfolk’s Attucks Theatre
America’s Got Talent sensation Tape Face will be performing at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, UK on 20 February 2018. Sam Wills is a 39-year-old New Zealander who lives in Lincolnshire but as his Twitter account says…
Story
Music | CLASH
12 December 2017
Intimate Return From Pop Newcomer Alayna
Rotorua-born R&B singer Alayna Powley, 23, who goes by the mononymous name alayna, has always wanted to make music with a certain intimacy, music that peers beneath the surface, according to the UK’s Clash magazine…
Story
Community/General | BBC
8 December 2017
Former MP Maurice Williamson a Gay Icon in Japan
Former MP Maurice Williamson’s rising popularity as a gay icon among many Japanese people is thanks to a video of a speech he made during the third reading and vote on the Marriage…
Story
Fashion | Vogue
10 December 2017
Maggie Marilyn Runs a Model Millennial Brand
According to Vogue magazine, New Zealander Maggie Marilyn Hewitt, 23, “is a card-carrying member of the [millennial] generation, but her qualifications extend beyond age factor.”“For one…
Story
New Zealand | Vacations & Travel
9 December 2017
Top NZ Bucket List Experiences
“New Zealand is home to incredible activities worthy of a place on anyone’s bucket list”. Vacations & Travel Magazine round up the ultimate New Zealand experiences.
Hobbiton…
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
