EDGE #294: From The Guardian, Adweek, Mashable, Daily Mail, LA Times, BBC, Vogue + More

|
|
|Music | Guardian (The)
11 December 2017
|Lorde Lands No 1 Guardian Spot for Green Light
|England’s Guardian collates a list of the 100 best songs of 2017 as voted for by its critics, which Auckland-born singing sensation Lorde tops, with the single Green Light from her award-winning second album, Melodrama. “With this barnstorming…
|
|
|
|
|
|Media | Adweek
13 December 2017
|New Cops Ad Drives Increase in Web Traffic
|How do you reach a broad cross-section of potential police recruits? Adweek asks. With an entertaining video that features a broad cross-section of police spokespeople. Ogilvy did just that for New Zealand Police…
|
|
|
|
|Business | The Lingerie Journal
6 December 2017
|Confitex Launches in US
|“For the 25 million Americans who experience bladder control issues, few underwear products have combined comfort, fashion and performance – until now,” writes Manoela Marandino in an article for…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Music | CLASH
12 December 2017
|Intimate Return From Pop Newcomer Alayna
|Rotorua-born R&B singer Alayna Powley, 23, who goes by the mononymous name alayna, has always wanted to make music with a certain intimacy, music that peers beneath the surface, according to the UK’s Clash magazine…
|
|
|
|