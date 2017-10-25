NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #287: Kiwis in Spotlights: NZ’s New Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, LeRoy Transfield + The Ethical Minefields of Technology ++ more

25 October 2017

EDGE #287: Kiwis in Spotlights: NZ’s New Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, LeRoy Transfield + The Ethical Minefields of Technology ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 25 October 2017 | #287 | New York
Politics and Economics | New York Times (The)
20 October 2017
Jacinda Ardern, 37, Will Be NZ’s Youngest Prime Minister
“A minor party holding the balance of power in New Zealand threw its support behind 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern’s bid to become prime minister on Thursday, ending the center-right National Party’s nine-year grip on power,” writes Charlotte Graham in an article in The New York Times…

Story
Film & TV | Telegraph (The)
24 October 2017
Thor: Ragnarok Marvel’s Best Film to Date
Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok has an “oddly beautiful scuffed-plastic aesthetic”; it’s “funny, charming, dazzling, gorgeously designed, and full of actors you already like…
Story
Writers | Guardian (The)
25 October 2017
How to Win the Man Booker Prize
The upstairs room of an indie bookstore. A book launch for a local author. Crisps and wine are being handed out, a buzz is in the air, congratulations are showered upon the young writer. New Zealander Lucy…
Story
Taste | Business Insider
24 October 2017
Ben Shewry’s Attica Best of the Best
New Zealand-born Ben Shewry has done it again, winning more accolades for his popular Melbourne restaurant. Shewry’s Attica in Ripponlea was named restaurant of the year at the…
Story
Politics and Economics | Guardian (The)
24 October 2017
Why Golriz Ghahraman Entered NZ Politics
New member of parliament Golriz Ghahraman is having her Twitter feed documented by the national archive as a testimony of New Zealand’s 2017 election.”It will be…
Story
Community/General | Telegraph
22 October 2017
Library Solves Mystery of Missing Books
Auckland Library “has finally solved the mystery of why some books were going missing from its shelves,” writes Mark Molloy in an article for The Telegraph. When staff first…
Story
War & Peace | Centenary News
21 October 2017
LeRoy Transfield’s Design Makes Commemorative Coin
New Zealand-born sculptor LeRoy Transfield’s winning design for a collectible silver dollar commemorating all Americans who served in the…
Story
Science/Tech | Scientific American
23 October 2017
The Ethical Minefields of Technology
“As we embrace technological innovation, we must also grapple with its implications,” warns New Zealand futurist Roger Dennis in a blog post in the Scientific American.”The…
Story
Politics and Economics | Fiji Times (The)
20 October 2017
High Commissioner Mark Ramsden Says Fiji Farewell
The outgoing New Zealand High Commissioner Mark Ramsden says Fiji has gone through a lot of positive changes during the time he worked in the…
Story
Z-Files | Cambridge News
19 October 2017
Will Paton in the Front Seat of New UK Trains
It’s hard to imagine being responsible for the safety of 1700 lives, but that’s what New Zealander Will Paton faces every day, when he steps into the high-tech…
Story
News | Chicago Tribune
23 October 2017
NZ’s Wine “Quirky, Exciting And Worth Studying”
“New Zealand is sort of out there on its own, mysterious and captivating. We’re talking about two islands, inextricably linked, yet with…
Story
Wine | Courier-Mail (The)
22 October 2017
Vintner Hugh Crichton Loves Chardonnay
Hugh Crichton gave up a successful career in the London financial markets to return home to New Zealand to pursue his first love – wine. But Crichton, 51, is not obsessed with…
Story
New Zealand | Telegraph (The)
21 October 2017
Great Barrier Island Best Spot for Stargazing
“It was as if a great celestial Bake Off was in action. Handfuls of sugar spilt across the sky and the faint floury stain of the Milky Way scattered overhead….
Story
Visual Arts | Telegraph (The)
19 October 2017
Bittersweet Return to Georgia for Amos Chapple
One man who knows the country of Georgia better than most is Amos Chapple. The New Zealand photographer, known for his pioneering use of drones, has been a…
Story
Film & TV | Herald Sun
18 October 2017
Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall Acting Up Together
New Zealand actors and couple Sara Wiseman, 45, and Craig Hall, 43, work together on Australian series A Place to Call Home. Wiseman, who grew up in Auckland,…
Story
X Files | YouTube
18 October 2017
Air New Zealand’s Digital Human
Air New Zealand has been working on developing a ‘digital human’ to assist with answering questions about the airline and NZ tourism. Get a glimpse of their new digital brand ambassador Sophie in this…
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
