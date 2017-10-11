EDGE #285: Kiwis in Spotlights: Tech Industry Boots Up, KJ Apa, William Trubridge, Aldous Harding + Jason Bae ++ more

|
|Rugby | News.com.au
09 October 2017
|All Blacks Beat Springboks 25-24
|The New Zealand “All Blacks completed a clean sweep of the Rugby Championship while the Springboks restored pride in their jersey in one of the great Test matches in front of 50,000 fans at Newlands,” writes Sam Worthington in an article published on News.com.au…
|Film & TV | Vulture
09 October 2017
|NZ Contingent Screenwriting Pioneers
|“To make a good film,” Alfred Hitchcock once said, “you need three things: the script, the script, and the script.” Yet while it’s easy to find (and argue over) lists of the greatest films ever, it’s difficult to find a list…
|Visual Arts | Vice
11 October 2017
|Local Millennial Artists Confront Stigma
|Are millennials equally lost and lamentable the world over? A recent trio of forward-looking exhibitions in New Zealand, including New Perspectives, suggests that youth remains a truly international – and consistently problematic…
|Video | Youtube
04 October 2017
|WOWA 2017 Highlights
|Watch this clip to see the highlights of this year’s World of Wearable Art. WOWA is a leading international design competition in Wellington, New Zealand that attracts hundreds of entries from all over the world….
|Music | Office
08 October 2017
|Aldous Harding Talks about Creative Processes
|“I called singer-songwriter Aldous Harding in the early evening hours from a computer telephone in the projection booth of a theatre in New York City. She picked up a hemisphere away in New Zealand while relaxing…
|Music | Radio New Zealand
05 October 2017
|Alien Weaponry Sign with Berlin Label
|Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry, a group of three teenagers from Northland’s Waipu, has signed a management contract with Berlin label Das Machine. The band has also just won the coveted APRA Maioha Award at the New Zealand Music…
