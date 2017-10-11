NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #285: Kiwis in Spotlights: Tech Industry Boots Up, KJ Apa, William Trubridge, Aldous Harding + Jason Bae ++ more

11 October 2017

EDGE #285: Kiwis in Spotlights: Tech Industry Boots Up, KJ Apa, William Trubridge, Aldous Harding + Jason Bae ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

Politics and Economics | Nikkei Asian Review
10 October 2017
New Zealand’s Tech Industry Boots Up
Majestic scenery, adventure tourism and agricultural products may be central to New Zealand’s international image, but technology and digital exports are growing fast, prompting industry calls for greater recognition, David Brooks reports for Nikkei Asian Review. “We’re spending millions promoting tourism, but we…

Sport General | Gold Coast Bulletin
09 October 2017
Ben Cochrane Wins Ironman Gold Coast
Ironman Ben Cochrane’s move to Surfers Paradise has paid dividends in a single off-season, with the New Zealander winning the Coolangatta Gold short course event.Cochrane, who is originally from the Bay of Plenty, completed the…
Rugby | News.com.au
09 October 2017
All Blacks Beat Springboks 25-24
The New Zealand “All Blacks completed a clean sweep of the Rugby Championship while the Springboks restored pride in their jersey in one of the great Test matches in front of 50,000 fans at Newlands,” writes Sam Worthington in an article published on News.com.au…
Nature | Guardian (The)
06 October 2017
Drilling Reveals Secrets of Sunken Lost Continent
The mostly submerged South Pacific landmass Zealandia may have been closer to land level than once thought, providing pathways for animals and plants to cross continents from 80 million years ago…
Film & TV | Vulture
09 October 2017
NZ Contingent Screenwriting Pioneers
“To make a good film,” Alfred Hitchcock once said, “you need three things: the script, the script, and the script.” Yet while it’s easy to find (and argue over) lists of the greatest films ever, it’s difficult to find a list…
Film & TV | Teen Vogue
10 October 2017
KJ Apa Chats About Archie’s Second Season
Right now, only a handful of people know what happens after the big cliffhanger from Riverdale’s season one finale: whether or not Fred Andrews, who was shot in Pop’s…
Film & TV | Los Angeles Times
06 October 2017
Rising Star Vinnie Bennett Hits Toronto
New Zealander Vinnie Bennett, 25, who stars in Nic Gorman’s Human Traces, was one of seven actors selected to participate in this year’s Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF’s) Rising…
Visual Arts | NHK World
07 October 2017
Japan’s Landscapes Inspire Photographer Damon Bay
New Zealand photographer Damon Bay is shining an outsider’s eye on Japan’s countryside. He’s reimagining an ancient art form to showcase the beauty in everyday landscapes, according to Hiroyuki…
Visual Arts | Vice
11 October 2017
Local Millennial Artists Confront Stigma
Are millennials equally lost and lamentable the world over? A recent trio of forward-looking exhibitions in New Zealand, including New Perspectives, suggests that youth remains a truly international – and consistently problematic…
Video | Youtube
04 October 2017
WOWA 2017 Highlights
Watch this clip to see the highlights of this year’s World of Wearable Art. WOWA is a leading international design competition in Wellington, New Zealand that attracts hundreds of entries from all over the world….
Community/General | BBC
10 October 2017
Rainbow Youth Ad Challenges Casual Homophobia
An advert released by LGBTIQ rights charity Rainbow Youth is calling out New Zealanders over the negative use of the word “gay” through the medium of a dropped pie.
The video…
Watersports | DeeperBlue.com
05 October 2017
William Trubridge’s Autobiography Oxygen
New Zealand freediver William Trubridge’s autobiography Oxygen will be released on 30 October in New Zealand and Australia. Trubridge said on his Facebook page:
“After Vertical Blue this year…
Business | Los Angeles Times
04 October 2017
Rodd and Gunn Takes NZ Style to LA
New Zealand menswear label Rodd & Gunn celebrated the soft opening recently of its first Los Angeles store, which joins others in San Francisco and Newport Beach. The focus on California makes sense…
Music | Office
08 October 2017
Aldous Harding Talks about Creative Processes
“I called singer-songwriter Aldous Harding in the early evening hours from a computer telephone in the projection booth of a theatre in New York City. She picked up a hemisphere away in New Zealand while relaxing…
Music | Viet Nam News
05 October 2017
Pianist Jason Bae Performs Classics in Vietnam
New Zealand pianist Jason Bae, 26, recently performed a classical concert in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, playing compositions by Chopin, Ravel and Rachmaninoff. Bae began studying piano when he was five…
Music | Radio New Zealand
05 October 2017
Alien Weaponry Sign with Berlin Label
Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry, a group of three teenagers from Northland’s Waipu, has signed a management contract with Berlin label Das Machine. The band has also just won the coveted APRA Maioha Award at the New Zealand Music…
