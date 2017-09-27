EDGE #283: Kiwis in Spotlights: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Matt Lambert, Miranda Harcourt + Maori Moana ++ more

|
|Nature | New Scientist
27 September 2017
|NZ’s Iconic Kiwi May Be Losing Its Sight
|The flightless nocturnal kiwi may be evolving to lose its eyesight altogether, suggest researchers. The blindness was discovered during a study of 160 Okarito brown kiwis (Apteryx rowi) in the South Island’s Okarito forest…
|Music | Vogue Australia
25 September 2017
|Lorde Notches up Another Vogue Australia Cover
|As global superstar Lorde prepares for the Antipodean leg of her Melodrama World Tour, the 20-year-old Vogue Australia cover girl chats to Alice Birrell about exiting her teenage years, coping with soaring success and the goal of making music that…
|Fashion | Vogue
22 September 2017
|Lessons in Transeasonal Dressing By Maggie Hewitt
|Maggie Hewitt, the Auckland-based designer behind the “liveable luxury” label Maggie Marilyn, talks Vogue Australia through her brand’s fresh take on transeasonal dressing.
Hewitt, 23, says she thinks her line is unique because “there is a sense…
|Opera | Financial Times
23 September 2017
|Q and A With Opera Singer Kiri Te Kanawa
|Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who was presented with the 2017 Gramophone Awards Lifetime Achievement Award last week in London, and who has just announced her retirement from public performance, sat down with the Financial Times’ Hester Lacey…
|Music | Mixmag
23 September 2017
|Intergalactic Gary a Visionary Selector
|Since the early 1980s, [New Zealand-born] John Scheffer has established himself not only as an esteemed selector and master of his craft, but as an artist who has dedicated his life to weaving music together in ways incomprehensible to most…
|New Zealand | The Australian
23 September 2017
|Toast of Taranaki
|Arts, culture, hiking and fine dining abound in New Plymouth, on the west coast of New Zealand. The Australian’s Jane Nicholls recommends some highlights.
“New Plymouth is festooned in festivals, including the world music festival WOMAD…
|New Zealand | Stern
24 September 2017
|Ten Must See Places in Auckland
|Most travellers coming to New Zealand arrive in Auckland – New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.5 million. Auckland lies between two oceans – the Pacific Ocean and the Tasman Sea – and sits on top of a…
|Film & TV | Vanity Fair
24 September 2017
|Jane Campion’s Real Life Motherhood Plot
|Amidst Top of the Lake: China Girl’s central thematic story lines related to motherhood – Mary’s relationship with Julia grows tense as she gets to know Robin – there was a real-life motherhood “plot” at play on the project as well…
|Video | Youtube
21 September 2017
|Interview with Riverdale’s KJ Apa
|Watch this ODE interview with New Zealand actor KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in Riverdale. KJ Apa was born in Auckland and is known for starring as Kane Jenkins in the New Zealand prime-time soap opera Shortland Street…
|