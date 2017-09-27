NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #283: Kiwis in Spotlights: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Matt Lambert, Miranda Harcourt + Maori Moana ++ more

27 September 2017

EDGE #283: Kiwis in Spotlights: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Matt Lambert, Miranda Harcourt + Maori Moana ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 27 September 2017 | #283 | New York
View Story
Politics and Economics | Forbes
25 September 2017
The New Politics Of New Zealand
“New Zealand politics seldom grabs international attention. That changed six weeks ago when Jacinda Ardern, the 37-year-old female deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, was gifted the party leadership and a mission to lift its vote share,” writes Dr. Jennifer Curtin in an article for Forbes…

Story
Education | Times Higher Education
26 September 2017
New Zealand ‘Top In World’ For Preparing Students For Future
New Zealand has been identified as the top country when it comes to preparing students for the future in a “major study that assesses the “effectiveness” of education systems,” writes Ellie…
Story
Te Ao Maori | New York Times (The)
26 September 2017
Translated Moana Bolsters Maori Language
New Zealand writer and director Taika Waititi, who worked on the original English-language version of Moana, also approached Disney early on about translating the film, and his sister, Tweedie Waititi…
Story
Taste | Huffington Post (The)
25 September 2017
Top Business Dining at Matt Lambert’s Musket Room
“There are many restaurants we visit during our lives. Some however become memorable.” Huffington Post contributor Anurag Harsh recommends his “absolute favourite restaurants in New York” to take “your clients, business partners…
Story
Nature | New Scientist
27 September 2017
NZ’s Iconic Kiwi May Be Losing Its Sight
The flightless nocturnal kiwi may be evolving to lose its eyesight altogether, suggest researchers. The blindness was discovered during a study of 160 Okarito brown kiwis (Apteryx rowi) in the South Island’s Okarito forest…
Story
Motorsports | Motorsports.com
20 September 2017
Scott Dixon One of the Best of All Time
Chip Ganassi Racing’s managing director Mike Hull believes that four-time IndyCar champion, New Zealander Scott Dixon, 37, stands comparison with the legends of the sport.
Dixon has scored 41 race wins in his IndyCar career…
Story
Sport General | Straits Times (The)
21 September 2017
Netball’s Natalie Milicich Singapore’s New Coach
It was a search that required almost a year of patience, but Netball Singapore (NS) is confident it has landed the right person to lead the national team, and it is Natalie…
Story
Music | Vogue Australia
25 September 2017
Lorde Notches up Another Vogue Australia Cover
As global superstar Lorde prepares for the Antipodean leg of her Melodrama World Tour, the 20-year-old Vogue Australia cover girl chats to Alice Birrell about exiting her teenage years, coping with soaring success and the goal of making music that…
Story
Theatre | Sydney Morning Herald (The)
26 September 2017
Chantelle Gerrard Dresses to Kill at Pop-Up Globe
If there were a holy grail for costume designers today, it would have to be working on Game of Thrones, according to Kerrie O’Brien writing for the Sydney Morning Herald. New Zealander Chantelle Gerrard…
Story
Fashion | Vogue
22 September 2017
Lessons in Transeasonal Dressing By Maggie Hewitt
Maggie Hewitt, the Auckland-based designer behind the “liveable luxury” label Maggie Marilyn, talks Vogue Australia through her brand’s fresh take on transeasonal dressing.
Hewitt, 23, says she thinks her line is unique because “there is a sense…
Story
Opera | Financial Times
23 September 2017
Q and A With Opera Singer Kiri Te Kanawa
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who was presented with the 2017 Gramophone Awards Lifetime Achievement Award last week in London, and who has just announced her retirement from public performance, sat down with the Financial Times’ Hester Lacey…
Story
Music | Mixmag
23 September 2017
Intergalactic Gary a Visionary Selector
Since the early 1980s, [New Zealand-born] John Scheffer has established himself not only as an esteemed selector and master of his craft, but as an artist who has dedicated his life to weaving music together in ways incomprehensible to most…
Story
Music | Metalunderground.com
21 September 2017
Napalm Records Signs Speed Metal Band Stalker
“Fearless” Wellington three-piece Stalker, who have just signed to Austrian label Napalm Records, are set to release “a most sinister monster of an album” – Shadow Of The Sword – on 17 November…
Story
New Zealand | The Australian
23 September 2017
Toast of Taranaki
Arts, culture, hiking and fine dining abound in New Plymouth, on the west coast of New Zealand. The Australian’s Jane Nicholls recommends some highlights.
“New Plymouth is festooned in festivals, including the world music festival WOMAD…
Story
New Zealand | Stern
24 September 2017
Ten Must See Places in Auckland
Most travellers coming to New Zealand arrive in Auckland – New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.5 million. Auckland lies between two oceans – the Pacific Ocean and the Tasman Sea – and sits on top of a…
Story
Obituaries | Nga Kupu Aroha – Words of Love
27 September 2017
Reitu Noble Harris, Kahukura
My friend and leader Reitu Noble Harris, pensioner, was downed by winter pneumonia. Marshalled by Hine Nui Te Po he passed into the long night late on Sunday 9 July 2017…
Story
Film & TV | Stuff
21 September 2017
NZ Acting Coach Miranda Harcourt Gets Emmy Shout Out From Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman has thanked Wellington acting coach Miranda Harcourt in her heartfelt acceptance speech after winning an Emmy for her role on the TV series…
Story
Film & TV | Vanity Fair
24 September 2017
Jane Campion’s Real Life Motherhood Plot
Amidst Top of the Lake: China Girl’s central thematic story lines related to motherhood – Mary’s relationship with Julia grows tense as she gets to know Robin – there was a real-life motherhood “plot” at play on the project as well…
Story
Video | Youtube
21 September 2017
Interview with Riverdale’s KJ Apa
Watch this ODE interview with New Zealand actor KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in Riverdale. KJ Apa was born in Auckland and is known for starring as Kane Jenkins in the New Zealand prime-time soap opera Shortland Street…
SweeneyVesty Studio
TwitterSocialFacebook
See all stories and an 12,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #282: Kiwis in Spotlights: Kiri Te Kanawa, Te Reo, Sam Neill, Georgia Fowler + Lili Sumner ++ 16 more

Magazine

EDGE #282: Kiwis in Spotlights: Kiri Te Kanawa, Te Reo, Sam Neill, Georgia Fowler + Lili Sumner ++ 16 more

EDGE #281: New Zealanders in Profile: New York Times, Daily Mail, Hello!, Vogue, Variety, The Guardian, Japan Times, The Wire ++
EDGE #280: Kiwis in Spotlights: Bruce Houghton Volcanologist, Crawford Falconer Trade Negotiator, Kharl WiRepa designer, Ruth Park novelist, Tracy Clark Ocean Swimmer + Black Ferns Haka
EDGE #279: Black Ferns Win World Cup, All-Female Shortlist for Silver Scrolls Award Shortlist, Air NZ’s Safety Videos + Gwithyen Thomas Shares Aroha in US ++ more
EDGE #278: Colin Meads Leaves Mighty Memories, Silicon Valley Crazy About Allbirds + Small Screen Gives Jane Campion New Space to Shine ++ more

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter