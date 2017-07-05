NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #271: The American Dream is in NZ, iZombie winning fans + Richie McCaw enjoying life away from the fast lane ++ more

5 July 2017

EDGE #271: The American Dream is in NZ, iZombie winning fans + Richie McCaw enjoying life away from the fast lane ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

 

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 23 June 2017 | #269 | New York
View Story
Community/General | NBC News
30 June 2017
The American Dream is in New Zealand
“What’s the deal with New Zealand?” NBC News correspondent Keith Morrison asks in a recent clip for the network. “It’s become a thing not only to visit but find work, even immigrate to this South Pacific country at the bottom of the world.” Morrison sets off to see if he…

Story
Rugby | ESPN
04 July 2017
Malakai Fekitoa Features in ESPN’s Body Issue
“New Zealand All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa is among 23 athletes featured in ESPN The Magazine’s annual Body Issue, which begins…
Story
Business | Bloomberg
03 July 2017
Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck Taking on SpaceX
Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck was more productive than most teenagers. He spent much of his youth tinkering in the family’s garage workshop…
Story
Music | Billboard
03 July 2017
Melodrama Debuts Atop Billboard 200 Chart
Lorde has notched her first No 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, with her second full-length album, Melodrama, debuting atop the list…
Story
Film & TV | Australian (The)
04 July 2017
iZombie and Rose McIver Still Winning Fans
Season three of the “enjoyable series” iZombie, “an adaptation of the DC Comic of the same name and starring New Zealand-born actress Rose McIver…
Story
Sport | Youtube
03 July 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand – “We won!”
Emirates Team New Zealand have reclaimed the America’s Cup. Watch this clip to hear what Grant Dalton, Glenn Ashby and Peter Burling have to say about the win….
Story
Theatre | Adelaide Review (The)
29 June 2017
Witty Promiscuity With Penny Ashton and Jane Austin
“The one-woman musical-of-sorts, , which New Zealander Penny Ashton says was co-written by her and Jane Austen (as we approach the 200th anniversary…
Story
War & Peace | Irish Examiner
29 June 2017
Irish Auxiliary Hori Morse’s Front Page Story
Wanganui-born Hori Morse served as an auxiliary in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland during the War of Independence, when the town was international news. In…
Story
Science/Tech | Portland Business Journal
30 June 2017
Portland Researcher Jonathan Bird on Ocean Energy
If New Zealander Jonathan Bird succeeds, one of the most significant obstacles to marine energy development could be overcome – along…
Story
Sport General | Slowtwitch
04 July 2017
Up Close with Triathlete Callum Millward
Over the past five years, professional triathlete Callum Millward, who is originally from Havelock North, has divided his time between Noosa, Australia and…
Story
Business | Belfast Telegraph
02 July 2017
Richie McCaw Enjoying Life Away from the Fast Lane
The air has become the place where two-time World Cup-winning All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has become most comfortable since he hung up his boots for…
Story
Visual Arts | Arts Newspaper (The)
05 July 2017
Gregory Burke Heads New Canadian Museum
An ambitious new modern and contemporary art museum is growing on the Canadian prairies. Remai Modern, which has been under construction…
Story
Business | Wharf (The)
03 July 2017
Robert Sinclair New CEO of London City Airport
New Zealander Robert Sinclair is to be appointed as CEO of London City Airport and will take up his new role at the Docklands transport hub on 30 October….
Story
Watersports | Stowe Reporter
29 June 2017
Open Water Swimmer Charlotte Brynn Loves Adventure
Charlotte Brynn, a New Zealander who lives in Stowe, Vermont, is one of the world’s 50 most adventurous female open-water swimmers, according to a recently…
Story
Nature | Smithsonian
01 July 2017
Pohutukawa May Have Roots in Australia
The pohutukawa, a species of myrtle that erupts with fiery crimson flowers during warm weather, is one of New Zealand’s most iconic trees. The tree also has sacred significance to…
Story
Nature | Telegraph (The)
28 June 2017
Seal and Octopus Fight Caught on Camera
Tourist guide Connor Staple was kayaking close to Kaikoura last week when he captured dramatic footage of a seal battering an octopus, Adam Boult reports for the Telegraph…
SweeneyVesty Studio
TwitterSocialFacebook
See all stories and an 12,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2017 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Andrew Conn (New York), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #270: Emirates Team NZ Reclaim America’s Cup, Peter Beck’s Space + NZ a World Power of High-End Filmmaking ++ more

Magazine

EDGE #270: Emirates Team NZ Reclaim America’s Cup, Peter Beck’s Space + NZ a World Power of High-End Filmmaking ++ more

EDGE #269: Praise for Lorde’s Melodrama, The All Blacks’ First Family, Rob Pearson Wins With Budweiser Commercial + New Zealand’s Beauty ++ more
EDGE #268: Special Edition / NZ Legend Story / Bill Phillips: World-Changing Economist
EDGE #267: Emirates Team NZ Clinch Spot Against Oracle Team USA, Burt Munro Anniversary, Flying Nun bewitches + Art Deco Delight Napier ++ more
EDGE #266: Jane Campion’s China Girl, Roger Donaldson’s Doco McLaren + Why New Zealand Is Your Favourite Country ++ more

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter