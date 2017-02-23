NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #251: New Continent Zealandia + Wellington Invites Tech Talent + Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride + Lindauer’s Colonial Window +Oprah & Reese ++ more

23 February 2017

EDGE #251: New Continent Zealandia + Wellington Invites Tech Talent + Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride + Lindauer’s Colonial Window +Oprah & Reese ++ more

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 22 February 2017 | #251 | New York
News | Business Insider
17 February 2017
Earth Has Brand-New Continent Called Zealandia
“A new study of Earth’s crust, has found that there’s a seventh geologic continent called ‘Zealandia,’ and it has been hiding under our figurative noses for millennia.” New Zealand and New Caledonia are part of the new continent, which is about as big as…

Community/General | LookSee Wellington
16 February 2017
Wellington NZ Opens Doors To Tech Talent
Wellington is welcoming tech talent from around the globe with a bold new recruitment initiative, LookSee Wellington, which launches this week and is aiming to address the…
Film & TV | Palm Springs Life
16 February 2017
Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride Screens at US Festival
New Zealander Phil Keoghan, host of the popular television show The Amazing Race, will open the American Documentary Film Festival on 31 March with Le Ride,…
Visual Arts | Hyperallergic
20 February 2017
Lindauer Portraits a Window into Colonial History
“Gottfried Lindauer’s portraits present a collective history of colonial New Zealand, capturing individual identities in a time of great social…
Film & TV | Daily Mail Australia
21 February 2017
Celebrity Endorsements Around Every Corner
She lives in one of the most picturesque and exclusive areas in California – Montecito. But even media mogul Oprah Winfrey, 63, was blown away by New Zealand’s stunning…
Film & TV | Bustle
21 February 2017
Disney Coup for Director Niki Caro
The new live-action Mulan remake has secured Whale Rider director Niki Caro to helm.According to online women’s magazine, Bustle, “The Hollywood Reporter issued the reminder that…
Film & TV | Hollywood Reporter
21 February 2017
The Inland Road Makes for a Satisfying Debut
“In the stunned aftermath of a fatal road accident, a directionless 16-year-old half-Maori runaway drifts with unpredictable consequences into the lives of strangers…
Business | Huffington Post (The)
22 February 2017
Xero’s Rod Drury on Succession Plans
Succession planning is critical to the ongoing health and longevity of a company. New Zealand-based software company Xero’s succession plans were put to the test with the unexpected…
Fashion | Daily Mail Australia
20 February 2017
Georgia Fowler Closes Yeezy’s NY Show
New Zealander Georgia Fowler, 24, has already walked for Victoria’s Secret, secured spreads in Vogue magazine and has been touted as the new face to watch in her industry. If the…
Science/Tech | Forbes
17 February 2017
Rocket Lab Is Preparing For First Launch
Small satellite launch company Rocket Lab has announced that the first of its Electron rockets has arrived at its launch complex in New Zealand. “Its arrival commences a series…
New Zealand | Travel + Leisure
20 February 2017
How to Visit New Zealand’s Favorite National Park
“Located on the northern end of New Zealand’s South Island, Abel Tasman National Park is a favorite for locals and visitors alike.” In an article in…
Taste | Peak Magazine (The)
18 February 2017
Don’t Miss Guy de Lautour’s Bancong Deli in Hanoi
New Zealand-born engineer Guy de Lautour’s Hanoi café Bancong Delicatessen is one of seven highly recommended eateries in the city’s…
Taste | Metro.co.uk
18 February 2017
11 Reasons Every Foodie Should Visit New Zealand
“Those after a foodie holiday might opt for Burgundy or Turin rather than travelling as far as New Zealand. But there are many reasons to head as far as…
Music | Advocate (The)
19 February 2017
Neil Finn’s Sound a Lifelong Process
Neil Finn will headline the second Skyfields outdoor concert at the picturesque Bluff headland in Devonport, Tasmania on 11 March, and will be joined on stage by Crowded House member…
Music | DIY Magazine
19 February 2017
Kane Strang’s New Tunes Very Good Indeed
Newly signed to American label, Dead Oceans, singer-guitarist New Zealander Kane Strang is “amping up and plotting a new record,” according to DIY magazine’s El…
Music | BBC
18 February 2017
Parris Goebel Was Born to Dance
Parris Goebel’s father tells the BBC that his daughter, “a blessing”, was dropped off by a space ship. And it’s a good thing it did. The 24-year-old choreographer from Manurewa, South Auckland is…
Film | YouTube
20 February 2017
Ghost in the Shell Trailer 2
Watch the new trailer for Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt and Michael Wincott. Part of the movie was filmed in Wellington.
Film & TV | Vulture
17 February 2017
KJ Talks Candidly about the World of Archie
Welcome to the scandalous, abs-filled, hormonal world of Riverdale. The CW teen drama has taken a decidedly broodier and definitely sexier take on the Archie comics, and…
Visual Arts | Blouin Artinfo
16 February 2017
Jude Broughan’s Athenree on in New York
“At first glance, the work in ‘Athenree,’ the new exhibition by New Zealand-born, Brooklyn-based artist Jude Broughan up now through 25 February at New York’s Benrubi…
