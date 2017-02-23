EDGE #251: New Continent Zealandia + Wellington Invites Tech Talent + Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride + Lindauer’s Colonial Window +Oprah & Reese ++ more

|
|
|
|
|
|
|Film & TV | Bustle
21 February 2017
|Disney Coup for Director Niki Caro
|The new live-action Mulan remake has secured Whale Rider director Niki Caro to helm.According to online women’s magazine, Bustle, “The Hollywood Reporter issued the reminder that…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Music | BBC
18 February 2017
|Parris Goebel Was Born to Dance
|Parris Goebel’s father tells the BBC that his daughter, “a blessing”, was dropped off by a space ship. And it’s a good thing it did. The 24-year-old choreographer from Manurewa, South Auckland is…
|
|
|
|Film | YouTube
20 February 2017
|Ghost in the Shell Trailer 2
|Watch the new trailer for Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt and Michael Wincott. Part of the movie was filmed in Wellington.
|
|
|