EDGE #249: Everything Wrong with NZ Doomsday Plan, Parris Goebel a Feminist Hip Hop Force, NZ’s Most Romantic Spots + AI scientist Shane Legg ++ more

|News | National Geographic
02 February 2017
|Cities for Food Lovers
|Wellington is featured in National Geographic’s “neighborhood guide to the best eats on (almost) every continent” as the best city for food lovers in Oceania. Best Neighborhood for a Food Frenzy in…
|Music | Guardian (The)
04 February 2017
|Ten Memorable Flying Nun Moments
|To mark a new LP from New Zealand’s The Bats, the Guardian takes a look back at ten of the best moments from the label that spawned them.”Founded in 1981 by Christchurch-based Roger Shepherd,…
|Film & TV | Epicstream
06 February 2017
|Taika Waititi Talks Thor: Ragnarok
|“It came as a large surprise to many when Marvel announced that it would be handing Thor: Ragnarok’s directorial reigns over to New Zealand film director, actor and comedian Taika Waititi,”…
