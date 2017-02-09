NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #249: Everything Wrong with NZ Doomsday Plan, Parris Goebel a Feminist Hip Hop Force, NZ’s Most Romantic Spots + AI scientist Shane Legg ++ more

9 February 2017

EDGE #249: Everything Wrong with NZ Doomsday Plan, Parris Goebel a Feminist Hip Hop Force, NZ’s Most Romantic Spots + AI scientist Shane Legg ++ more

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 08 February 2017 | #249 | New York
View Story
Community/General | Outside Magazine
07 February 2017
Everything Wrong with the NZ Doomsday Survival Plan
“You know things are getting risky when billionaires start making plans to flee to New Zealand on the off chance civilization might collapse,” writes Outside magazine contributing editor Wes Siler. “The thing is, despite their virtually unlimited budgets, none of…

Story
Fashion | Forbes
08 February 2017
Rising Fashion Star Claudia Li on Forbes Top 30
New Zealand fashion designer Claudia Li, 28, is included on the Forbes annual “30 Under 30” list in the Arts & Style section.”Li debuted her…
Story
Film & TV | Guardian (The)
07 February 2017
Sundance Grand Jury Winner Stars Melanie Lynskey
The presciently titled I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, starring New Plymouth-born actor Melanie Lynskey, pulled off a surprise victory at the…
Story
Cricket | Guardian (The)
07 February 2017
Black Caps Defeat Australia in Hamilton
Australia have relinquished the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and potentially the No 1 ODI ranking, with Mitchell Starc unable to save his batsmen’s blushes in a dramatic 24-run defeat to…
Story
Business | Forbes
01 February 2017
New Zealand Second Best Country For Business
New Zealand has been identified as the second best country for business in 2017 in Forbes’ annual list of the Best Countries for Business. It’s the “11th…
Story
Community/General | New York Times (The)
02 February 2017
Peter Thiel’s Middle Earth Citizenship Dream Revealed
Silicon Valley tech pioneer, Donald Trump advocate, and newish New Zealander Peter Thiel has generated international headlines for the…
Story
Business | Business Insider
02 February 2017
In the Head of AI Scientist Shane Legg
New Zealander Shane Legg, DeepMind Technology’s chief scientist, gives significantly fewer talks and far less quotes to journalists than his other co-founders, CEO Demis Hassabis and…
Story
New Zealand | Canada Free Press
07 February 2017
New Zealand’s Most Romantic Spots
“Lush landscapes, star-filled skies and the breathtaking beauty of some of the world’s most untouched natural wonders and pristine beaches all make New Zealand the perfect place to propose…
Story
New Zealand | India Today
05 February 2017
Lake Tekapo An Ultimate Retreat For Star Gazers
“The past few years have seen a rise in astro-tourism with travellers seeking out destinations with the clearest, darkest skies to marvel at galaxies and…
Story
News | National Geographic
02 February 2017
Cities for Food Lovers
Wellington is featured in National Geographic’s “neighborhood guide to the best eats on (almost) every continent” as the best city for food lovers in Oceania. Best Neighborhood for a Food Frenzy in…
Story
Dance | Dance Magazine
04 February 2017
Parris Goebel a Feminist Hip Hop Force
New Zealand-born commercial choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel has been named one of “25 to watch in 2017” by Dance Magazine.The magazine said: “Goebel is the feminist…
Story
Music | Guardian (The)
04 February 2017
Ten Memorable Flying Nun Moments
To mark a new LP from New Zealand’s The Bats, the Guardian takes a look back at ten of the best moments from the label that spawned them.”Founded in 1981 by Christchurch-based Roger Shepherd,…
Story
Business | Fast Company
03 February 2017
Sarah Robb O’Hagan Appointed CEO of Flywheel Sports
Sarah Robb O’Hagan, the former president of Equinox Holdings has been “named chief executive of Flywheel Sports, the indoor cycling…
Story
New Zealand | Telegraph (The)
05 February 2017
British Comedian Sings Wellington’s Praises
“Nowhere has more beautiful scenery than Wellington,” according to British comedian and actor Alan Davies, who first visited the city during a stand-up tour of…
Story
Business | South China Morning Post
03 February 2017
Farming Our Air for Chinese Market
Pulling a trailer packed with dive tanks and a compression motor, the three co-founders of Breathe Ezy drive around the scenic mountains and valleys of New Zealand’s South Island collecting air…
Story
Film & TV | Epicstream
06 February 2017
Taika Waititi Talks Thor: Ragnarok
“It came as a large surprise to many when Marvel announced that it would be handing Thor: Ragnarok’s directorial reigns over to New Zealand film director, actor and comedian Taika Waititi,”…
Story
Fashion | Australian Financial Review (The)
06 February 2017
Karen Walker Shapeshifts For New Eyewear Campaign
Karen Walker is stepping into the spotlight in her latest campaign for Karen Walker eyewear, reports Georgina Safe in The Australian Financial Review….
Story
Film & TV | Toronto Star
05 February 2017
Mary Kills People Star Jay Ryan Takes the Risk
Auckland-born actor Jay Ryan, 35, best known for his roles as Jack Scully in the Australian soap opera Neighbours and Vincent Keller in the American television…
Story
Architecture | Hyperallergic
01 February 2017
Roy Brewster’s Remaking of the Visual World
“No right angles.” That was the decree Roy Brewster set for himself and stood firmly by throughout his life. The New Zealander, born in 1905 in Taranaki,…
SweeneyVesty Studio
TwitterSocialFacebook
See all stories and an 11,500 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2016 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Andrew Conn (New York), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
NZ Flag
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #248: Coromandel NZ’s Favourite Holiday Spot, NZ Films at Berlin Film Festival, Peter Gunn’s Melbourne Hot Spot + Helen Clark To Step Down As UNDP Chief and more ++

Magazine

EDGE #248: Coromandel NZ’s Favourite Holiday Spot, NZ Films at Berlin Film Festival, Peter Gunn’s Melbourne Hot Spot + Helen Clark To Step Down As UNDP Chief and more ++

EDGE #247: NZ the Safe Haven for Super-Rich Preparing for Doomsday, Cool Capital, Long-Lasting Significance Of LOTR Trilogy + more ++
EDGE #246: Chris Liddell appointed to White House, George Ash driving Au music industry, multicultural melting pot by the sea + Flickr’s best pictures of 2016 ++ more
EDGE #245: Bill English NZ’s New Prime Minister, Magical Moana, Joseph Parker Boxing Champ + Keisha Castle-Hughes in Manifesto ++ more
EDGE #244: John Key tributes, Ora NY Gallery’s Kiwi Pop-Up Store, Crowded House in Sydney + Backpacker’s Playground + more ++

Other Stories
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter